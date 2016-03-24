Elegant Farmer
Reggie Bonds Pays Tribute to Phife Dawg With an Old-Fashioned Cypher
Hip-hop lost one of its greats this week when Phife Dawg of A Tribe Called Quested succumbed to complications of diabetes. He was only 45. The tributes that have followed have been heartening to witness, because Phife is the kind of artist whose c.. more
Mar 24, 2016 4:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Autumn Harvest Festival 2010
Apple picking(weekends only), pumpkin patches, tractor pulled hayrides, store packedwith delicious goodies from traditional fall offerings to the famous"Apple Pie in a Bag." The season is already underway and continues until Saturday, Octob... more
Oct 19, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
Going Local for the Holidays
’Tisthe season for your calorie count to skyrocket. What better way to feeltruly a The Wall Street Journal ,Cover Story more
Nov 19, 2008 12:00 AM Mary Bergin Around MKE 2 Comments
5 Famous Germans
Despite my mach speeds on the race course, I try not to bragabout my fame and fortune. After all, I wasn’t always a star. Thatgot me thinking, who else is out there with celebrity status and Germanheritage? Today, I put my paws to the k.. more
Jun 25, 2008 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
Cultural Stronghold
Youreallycan’t miss it. A giant smiley face painted on the eastern facade of amass Located at 1545 Main St., Mukwonago. (262) 363-6770. Open September–May from ,Eat/Drink more
Mar 12, 2008 12:00 AM Sarah Biondich Dining Preview
Quasi-Dueling Producers
As mentioned before, there are a lot of shows opening this weekend. Trying to figure out a pattern to openings in the Milwaukee theatre season can be a strange kind of Rorschach test. I’m not quite sure of what it says about the local theatre com.. more
Dec 31, 1969 11:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater