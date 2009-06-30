Element 13
Never Interview After a Road Trip
As appealing as the life of a traveling artist seems to me, I’d never really be able to pull it off. Coming from a childhood of virtual poverty, I have very little experience traveling. I’ve never really been able to communicate all that coherentl.. more
Jun 30, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Apollo 11 on Camera
Forty years ago this July the world was focused on one thing: the first footsteps of humans on another world. On July 16, 1969, the Apollo 11 lifted off from Cape Kennedy for a mission to the moon. Anyone conscious at the time will never forget t.. more
Jun 30, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Favre to Vikings Already a Done Deal?
Hat tip to UniWatch for the link, but <a href="http://www.twincities.com/sports/ci_12382062?source=rss">this article</a> from TwinCities.com talks about Favre's bicep tear and says that Minnesota has nothing to worry about. It reads as though the .. more
May 16, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Shear Madness at the Marcus Center
When I got home and checked out the address 2653 North Downer Avenue, I found out it was more or less where I’d pictured it. I’d lived just a few blocks from the area a couple of years back. I remember the bank. I remember the grocery store. I re.. more
May 16, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
WMSE Food Slam
WMSE’s annual Food Slam fundraiser, now in its seventh year, is an all-you-can eat free-for-all featuring entrees from 24 local restaurants, including Nanakusa, Maxie’s Southern Comfort and the ,Today in Milwaukee more
Oct 3, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee 2 Comments
Friendly and Familiar
Shopping at a brand-new supermarket isn't unpleasant by default, but with parking lots the size of football fields, sterile lighting, indifferent employees and 50,000 square feet to navigate just to find,Eat/Drink more
Oct 2, 2008 12:00 AM Sarah Biondich Dining Preview 1 Comments
Jonny Lang
No longer a child prodigy (he’s just a plain old prodigy now), Jonny Lang has contin Turn Around ,Today in Milwaukee more
Sep 17, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Taxi to the Dark Side
An Afghan taxi driver beaten to death by the American military is the starting point for t Taxi to the Dark Side ,Today in Milwaukee more
Sep 17, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
The Bastard Sons of Johnny Cash
Perhaps one day Jonny Lang will be so universally regarded that he’ll inspire a band Turn Around ,Today in Milwaukee more
Sep 17, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Benefit for Circle of Empowerment
Grafton nurse Meg Boren sacrificed all the comforts of home in 2002 to build a health care clinic in a remote area of Nicaragua. With the help of donors and a steady stream of volunteers from Wisconsin, the,Today in Milwaukee more
Sep 17, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee