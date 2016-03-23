Elements Of Fear
BloodCenter of Wisconsin holds 16th Annual Milwaukee Bucks Blood Drive
BloodCenter of Wisconsin will hold their 16thAnnual Milwaukee Bucks Blood Drive Monday, March 28 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. atthe BMO Harris Bradley Center.All attempting donors will receive two free Milwaukee Bucksticket vouchers that can .. more
Mar 23, 2016 4:25 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
Things Zembrowski Might Do Onstage
It's a fun name for a show, but it's just another way of saying Matt Zembrowski will be leading a casual concert performance variety show at Soulstice Theatre this coming weekend. The man who so recently played Bing Crosby for the Holidays in.. more
Jun 28, 2012 3:58 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
EleMents of Fear 2010
EleMents of Fear is running its 7th Annual Haunted House (2733 W. Euclid Ave., Milwaukee), they have grown from a three-room haunt that brought in roughly 200 people to a house with 15 rooms and more then 2,000 screaming fans. All Charac... more
Oct 19, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE