RSS

Eliot Spitzer

the disclaimer.jpg.jpe

This week on The Disclaimer, a near-weekly half hour of debate and chit-chat between WMSE's Ryan Schleicher, A.V. Club Milwaukee's Matt Wild and I, we discuss Journal Sentinel art critic Mary Louise Schumacher's recent column about the ceremony su.. more

May 30, 2013 4:00 PM On Music

blogimage9301.jpe

Frank: I can just picture someeager adviser informing Woods, "On the bright side, th Is it really just fourweeks since Tiger Woods went from Ace of Perfection to Bogey Man of ,Sports more

Dec 22, 2009 12:00 AM More Sports

Away We Go, a droll comedy-cum-drama by director Sam Mendes (American Beauty), perceptively explores the lives of more-or-less ordinary 30somethings lost in a world without much meaning. Verona (Maya Rudolph) and Burt (John Krasinski) are about t.. more

Jun 26, 2009 4:00 AM I Hate Hollywood

blogimage3923.jpe

Censored 2009 ,Cover Story more

Oct 1, 2008 12:00 AM Around MKE 2 Comments

Breezy, sophisticated comedies on the ever popular subjects of sex and romance aren’t especially popular this summer—at least not with the thick-fingered men who run Hollywood or the thick-necked frans who crowd the multi-plexes to watch cars ex.. more

Jul 11, 2008 4:00 AM I Hate Hollywood

Starting with Toy Story, Pixar Studio has produced the best animated feature films for mainstream audiences since the days when Walt Disney was young. Pixar’s animation was always fluid and executed with pioneering technology, but that would matt.. more

Jun 27, 2008 4:00 AM I Hate Hollywood

blogimage1274.jpe

When Eliot Spitzer stood beforethe stunned press corps on Monday to make a brief apology © 2008 Creators Syndicate Inc. What's your take? Write: editor@shepex.com. ,News Features more

Mar 19, 2008 12:00 AM News Features 1 Comments

blogimage1216.jpe

I’m Art Kumbalek and man ohmanischewitz what a world, ain’a? So I just now he Crossing state lines? ,Art for Art's Sake more

Mar 12, 2008 12:00 AM Art for Art's Sake

SOCIAL UPDATES