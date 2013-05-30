Eliot Spitzer
This Week on The Disclaimer: Funding the Arts vs. Branding the City
This week on The Disclaimer, a near-weekly half hour of debate and chit-chat between WMSE's Ryan Schleicher, A.V. Club Milwaukee's Matt Wild and I, we discuss Journal Sentinel art critic Mary Louise Schumacher's recent column about the ceremony su.. more
May 30, 2013 4:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
The Images They Weave,
Frank: I can just picture someeager adviser informing Woods, "On the bright side, th Is it really just fourweeks since Tiger Woods went from Ace of Perfection to Bogey Man of ,Sports more
Dec 22, 2009 12:00 AM Frank Clines More Sports
Away We Go
Away We Go, a droll comedy-cum-drama by director Sam Mendes (American Beauty), perceptively explores the lives of more-or-less ordinary 30somethings lost in a world without much meaning. Verona (Maya Rudolph) and Burt (John Krasinski) are about t.. more
Jun 26, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
The Most Important News Stories
Censored 2009 ,Cover Story more
Oct 1, 2008 12:00 AM Peter Phillips and Project Censored Around MKE 2 Comments
Audrey Tautou is Priceless
Breezy, sophisticated comedies on the ever popular subjects of sex and romance aren’t especially popular this summer—at least not with the thick-fingered men who run Hollywood or the thick-necked frans who crowd the multi-plexes to watch cars ex.. more
Jul 11, 2008 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Pixar Returns with WALL-E
Starting with Toy Story, Pixar Studio has produced the best animated feature films for mainstream audiences since the days when Walt Disney was young. Pixar’s animation was always fluid and executed with pioneering technology, but that would matt.. more
Jun 27, 2008 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
The Shame of Eliot Spitzer
When Eliot Spitzer stood beforethe stunned press corps on Monday to make a brief apology © 2008 Creators Syndicate Inc. What's your take? Write: editor@shepex.com. ,News Features more
Mar 19, 2008 12:00 AM Joe Conason News Features 1 Comments
Eliot Mess
I’m Art Kumbalek and man ohmanischewitz what a world, ain’a? So I just now he Crossing state lines? ,Art for Art's Sake more
Mar 12, 2008 12:00 AM art kumbalek Art for Art's Sake