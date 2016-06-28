Elisha Ben-Yitzhak
Elisha Ben-Yitzhak’s Happy Imagination
On Saturday, July 9, the Frank L. Weyenberg Library in Mequon will hold a gala reception and meet-and-greet with artist Elisha Ben-Yitzhak in its Tolzman Community Room from 3-5:30 p.m. more
Jun 28, 2016 3:30 PM Tyler Friedman Visual Arts
The Harley-Davidson Museum Acquires "Terminator 2: Judgment Day" Motorcycle
The Harley-Davidson Museum currently displays more than 450 motorcycles, but soon it'll add another of special significance: a 1990 Harley-Davidson FatBoy used in the filming of one of the greatest science fiction movies of the '90s, Terminator 2:.. more
Feb 4, 2014 7:00 PM Norman Ware Around MKE
Elisha Ben-Yitzhak: ‘Art Is My Life’
Painter Elisha Ben-Yitzhak, raised in a farming community in Israel, began his art training in the 1960s. After milking cows in the morning, he would travel two hours by bus to Tel Aviv to study at the Avni Art Institute. Thus began Ben-Yit... more
Feb 23, 2010 12:00 AM Peggy Sue Dunigan Off the Cuff