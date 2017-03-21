Elizabeth Banks
Film Clips: March 23, 2017
Chips (Rated R) Comedian Dax Shepard wrote and costars in this reboot of the 1970s TV series. He and Michael Peña portray John and Ponch, a pair of motorcycle-riding California Highway Patrol offi,Film Clips more
Mar 21, 2017 3:33 PM Shepherd Express Staff Film Clips
Magic Mike XXL
Magic Mike XXL is a tawdry affair, devoid of the slightest scintilla of redeeming artistic merit. There is absolutely no magic in it. more
Jul 7, 2015 10:19 PM Nathan Lerner Film Reviews
The Hunger Games: Mockingjay - Part 1
The Hunger Games: Mockingjay-Part 1 is the penultimate entry in the four-film dystopian franchise. more
Nov 25, 2014 10:24 PM Nathan Lerner Film Reviews
Film Clips: Feb. 6
In The Invisible Woman, Ralph Fiennes is the director and star, playing Charles Dickens during his long affair with a much younger actress, Nelly (Felicity Jones). Based on Claire Tomalin’s biographical sleuthing, the dramatization paints t... more
Feb 6, 2014 1:22 PM None - Do Not Delete Film Clips
Days of Russell Crowe
John (Russell Crowe) and Lara (Elizabeth Banks) is an idyllic married couple in The Next ThreeDays. They have good jobs, a nice house, an adorable young son and an undiminished erotic interest in each other. Suddenly, the cops burst in as their b.. more
Mar 5, 2011 6:23 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
