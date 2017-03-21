RSS

Chips (Rated R) Comedian Dax Shepard wrote and costars in this reboot of the 1970s TV series. He and Michael Peña portray John and Ponch, a pair of motorcycle-riding California Highway Patrol offi,Film Clips more

Mar 21, 2017 3:33 PM Film Clips

Magic Mike XXL is a tawdry affair, devoid of the slightest scintilla of redeeming artistic merit. There is absolutely no magic in it. more

Jul 7, 2015 10:19 PM Film Reviews

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay-Part 1 is the penultimate entry in the four-film dystopian franchise. more

Nov 25, 2014 10:24 PM Film Reviews

In The Invisible Woman, Ralph Fiennes is the director and star, playing Charles Dickens during his long affair with a much younger actress, Nelly (Felicity Jones). Based on Claire Tomalin’s biographical sleuthing, the dramatization paints t... more

Feb 6, 2014 1:22 PM Film Clips

John (Russell Crowe) and Lara (Elizabeth Banks) is an idyllic married couple in The Next ThreeDays. They have good jobs, a nice house, an adorable young son and an undiminished erotic interest in each other. Suddenly, the cops burst in as their b.. more

Mar 5, 2011 6:23 PM I Hate Hollywood

Jon Crosby, brainchild of the band VAST, wrote and recorded its debut Visual Audio Sensory Theater (an acronym for the band) by himself in the late 1990s. Later albums like 2000’s Music for People and 2004’s Nude, recorded,Today in Milwauke... more

May 17, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

