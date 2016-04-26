Elizabeth Berg
George Sand in ‘Dream Lover’
In The Dream Lover, George Sand and the iconic city she inhabited both come vividly to life in an alluring biography by Elizabeth Berg, who creates a detailed, historically illuminating portrait of a female artist considered a genius of her... more
Apr 26, 2016 3:29 PM Jenni Herrick Books
Will the U.S. Supreme Court Intervene in the Voter ID Case?
Today, the opponents of Wisconsin’s voter ID law sent anemergency plea to Supreme Court Justice Elena Kagan, the high court judge whooversees the 7th Circuit Court of Appeals. The ID opponents want theSupreme Court to vacate the three-jud.. more
Oct 2, 2014 4:03 PM Lisa Kaiser Daily Dose
Traveling Art Circus At Next Act
Thisweek the Next Act Theatre space plays host to a new play by Traveling ArtCircus. Mark Edwards’ The Dinner Party and the Year of the Cicada runsfor one weekend only. It’s a play inspired by and in tribute to the lateMaressa Sullivan and her.. more
Jul 16, 2014 12:45 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Elizabeth Berg
Novelist Elizabeth Berg earned the coveted stamp of approval from Oprah’s Book Club with her book Open House , and has remained on the literary world’s radar ever since. Her latest novel is one of her most uplifting yet. The Last more
May 3, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Elizabeth Berg
Novelist Elizabeth Berg earned the coveted stamp of approval from Oprah’s Book Club with her book Open House , and has remained on the literary world’s radar ever since. Her latest novel is one of her most uplifting yet. The Last more
Apr 13, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee