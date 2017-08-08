Elizabeth Elving is a freelance writer and journalist from Washington DC. Before moving to Milwaukee, she covered local news and culture for Washingtonian magazine, and as a graduate student at Northwestern’s Medill School of Journalism. Before that, she studied in Oregon and Egypt, and worked in San Francisco and Nashville. She has reported on a variety of subject areas including healthcare, religion, and the arts, and occasionally ventures into short fiction and playwriting.
Elizabeth Elving
Changing the Constitution?
Under the guise of passing a Balanced Budget Amendment, Republican Party conservatives and other right-wing extremists are pressing ahead with plans for a nationwide constitutional convention that could change the structure of government an... more
Aug 8, 2017 4:28 PM Elizabeth Elving News Features 139 Comments
Building the Bucks Arena
Milwaukee team scores high for wages and good corporate citizenship. more
Sep 29, 2017 5:03 PM Elizabeth Elving News Features
Sixteenth Street Community Health Centers Celebrates 50 Years of Serving the Underserved
The Sixteenth Street Community Health Centers has six locations and several hundred employees. Its health centers provide comprehensive medical, behavioral and dental care, as well as access to extensive social services to Milwaukee’s under... more
Aug 29, 2017 4:10 PM Elizabeth Elving News Features
Changing the Constitution?
Under the guise of passing a Balanced Budget Amendment, Republican Party conservatives and other right-wing extremists are pressing ahead with plans for a nationwide constitutional convention that could change the structure of government an... more
Aug 8, 2017 4:28 PM Elizabeth Elving News Features 139 Comments
Scott Walker's Gift to the One Percent
Scott Walker’s tax break for the wealthy, the Manufacturing and Agriculture Credit, is expected to cost the state over $1.4 billion by the middle of 2019. more
Jul 3, 2017 11:39 AM Elizabeth Elving News Features 16 Comments
Preserving the Great Lakes Restoration Initiative
Bi-partisan support exists to continue the environmental work of the Great Lakes Restoration Initiative, despite efforts by the Trump administration to cut funding. more
May 16, 2017 4:18 PM Elizabeth Elving News Features 5 Comments
The Cost of Mental Health in Wisconsin Schools
Scott Walker’s 2017-19 budget proposal includes a $6.5 million spending increase for school mental health services. The money would go towards employing more school social workers, supporting collaborations with community health providers a... more
Apr 25, 2017 4:32 PM Elizabeth Elving News Features 3 Comments
Milwaukee's Fabulous Storytellers
Founded in 2009, the storytelling series Ex Fabula has grown from earnest experiment to thriving community hub. Its programming consists of slams, workshops, outreach events and even a weekly segment on WUWM. In the midst of America’s most ... more
Apr 19, 2016 4:09 PM Elizabeth Elving A&E Feature