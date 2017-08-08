RSS

Elizabeth Elving

Elizabeth Elving is a freelance writer and journalist from Washington DC. Before moving to Milwaukee, she covered local news and culture for Washingtonian magazine, and as a graduate student at Northwestern’s Medill School of Journalism. Before that, she studied in Oregon and Egypt, and worked in San Francisco and Nashville. She has reported on a variety of subject areas including healthcare, religion, and the arts, and occasionally ventures into short fiction and playwriting. 

constitutionbykimdavies.jpg.jpe

Under the guise of passing a Balanced Budget Amendment, Republican Party conservatives and other right-wing extremists are pressing ahead with plans for a nationwide constitutional convention that could change the structure of government an...

Aug 8, 2017 4:28 PM News Features 139 Comments

news1_bucksarena_b.jpg

Milwaukee team scores high for wages and good corporate citizenship.

Sep 29, 2017 5:03 PM News Features

16thstreetcommunityhealth.jpg.jpe

The Sixteenth Street Community Health Centers has six locations and several hundred employees. Its health centers provide comprehensive medical, behavioral and dental care, as well as access to extensive social services to Milwaukee's under...

Aug 29, 2017 4:10 PM News Features

constitutionbykimdavies.jpg.jpe

scottwalkerbygageskidmore.jpg.jpe

Scott Walker's tax break for the wealthy, the Manufacturing and Agriculture Credit, is expected to cost the state over $1.4 billion by the middle of 2019.

Jul 3, 2017 11:39 AM News Features 16 Comments

news2_greatlakes.jpg.jpe

Bi-partisan support exists to continue the environmental work of the Great Lakes Restoration Initiative, despite efforts by the Trump administration to cut funding.

May 16, 2017 4:18 PM News Features 5 Comments

public-schools.jpg.jpe

Scott Walker's 2017-19 budget proposal includes a $6.5 million spending increase for school mental health services. The money would go towards employing more school social workers, supporting collaborations with community health providers a...

Apr 25, 2017 4:32 PM News Features 3 Comments

a+egateway_exfabula.jpg.jpe

Founded in 2009, the storytelling series Ex Fabula has grown from earnest experiment to thriving community hub. Its programming consists of slams, workshops, outreach events and even a weekly segment on WUWM. In the midst of America's most ...

Apr 19, 2016 4:09 PM A&E Feature

