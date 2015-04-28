RSS

Elizabeth Johnson

Choreographer Elizabeth Johnson’s darkly comic, streetwise, sexy dances have attitude and punch. Her company, Your Mother Dances, disappeared for nearly two years. They’re back in Back in Black (and purple). more

Apr 28, 2015 11:26 PM Dance

As a deep breath restores, Breathe is about healing. Janet Lilly made “Requiem” to honor Ed Burgess, the beloved department chair whose unexpected death in 2011 is still mourned. Breathe also features a revival of Danceworks Performance ... more

Feb 24, 2015 9:20 PM Classical Music

The end-of-the-school-year concert of the UWM Dance Department is always enjoyable and you can also learn a lot. Lineage will close the department’s 50th year more

May 30, 2014 2:22 AM Classical Music

“G O T / I T (Get Out of Town/In Transition)” is the largely tongue-in-cheek title of a dance concert by two choreographers with strong Milwaukee ties who've just left town. Elizabeth Johnson, founder and artistic more

Dec 20, 2012 4:10 PM Classical Music

How cool is this? On the flat roof of the INVIVO Wellness building beside Stubby's Pub & Grub, along the Milwaukee River just north of the Humboldt Avenue Bridge, a lighted dance floor and seating will be installed for open-air performances... more

Jul 3, 2012 12:00 AM Classical Music 1 Comments

Christina Briggs Winslow, the new visiting assistant professor in the dance department of UW-Milwaukee's Peck School of the Arts, is one of five distinguished choreographers whose work will be performed May 31-June 2 in this year's “Summer more

May 29, 2012 12:00 AM Classical Music

