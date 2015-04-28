Elizabeth Johnson
Dance Happening: ‘Back in Black (and purple)’
Choreographer Elizabeth Johnson's darkly comic, streetwise, sexy dances have attitude and punch. Her company, Your Mother Dances, disappeared for nearly two years. They're back in Back in Black (and purple).
Apr 28, 2015 11:26 PM John Schneider Dance
Breath Is Life
As a deep breath restores, Breathe is about healing. Janet Lilly made "Requiem" to honor Ed Burgess, the beloved department chair whose unexpected death in 2011 is still mourned. Breathe also features a revival of Danceworks Performance ...
Feb 24, 2015 9:20 PM John Schneider Classical Music
Summerdances 2014
The end-of-the-school-year concert of the UWM Dance Department is always enjoyable and you can also learn a lot. Lineage will close the department's 50th year
May 30, 2014 2:22 AM John Schneider Classical Music
Your Mother Dances in Transit
"G O T / I T (Get Out of Town/In Transition)" is the largely tongue-in-cheek title of a dance concert by two choreographers with strong Milwaukee ties who've just left town. Elizabeth Johnson, founder and artistic
Dec 20, 2012 4:10 PM John Schneider Classical Music
'Rooftop Dancing' Looks to Reach New Heights
How cool is this? On the flat roof of the INVIVO Wellness building beside Stubby's Pub & Grub, along the Milwaukee River just north of the Humboldt Avenue Bridge, a lighted dance floor and seating will be installed for open-air performances...
Jul 3, 2012 12:00 AM John Schneider Classical Music 1 Comments
Vulnerable, Impulsive Visionaries in UWM's 'Summerdances'
Christina Briggs Winslow, the new visiting assistant professor in the dance department of UW-Milwaukee's Peck School of the Arts, is one of five distinguished choreographers whose work will be performed May 31-June 2 in this year's "Summer
May 29, 2012 12:00 AM John Schneider Classical Music