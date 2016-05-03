Elizabeth Olsen
‘Civil War’ Among the Superheroes
Captain America: Civil War can be read as a rumination on the classic ethical question of what to do with evildoers. Can you carefully calibrate your response in thwarting them or do you risk becoming as they are, careless of the cost in de... more
May 3, 2016 2:23 PM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
Film Clips: I Saw the Light
Elegantly composed and paced, I Saw the Light is one of the best musical biographies in many seasons. The cast is superb. (David Luhrssen) more
Mar 29, 2016 1:34 PM David Luhrssen Film Clips
The Avengers are Back!
The Avengers regroup to save the world from Ultron, a destructive artificial intelligence. more
Apr 28, 2015 9:15 PM David Luhrssen Film Reviews 1 Comments
Film Clips: May 15
Once again, Godzilla is an amazing monster that rises from the sea to dwarf skyscrapers and to terrorize mankind. But wait! Godzilla also saves us from two long-gestating creatures that feast on radiation and devastate everything in their p... more
May 15, 2014 1:30 AM None - Do Not Delete Film Clips
Martha or Marcy May?
<p> Everything looks happy and normal on the farm at the onset of <em>Martha Marcy May Marlene</em>; we might be watching an extended family and their friends as they fix the sheds and hoe the garden. Unusual details begin to emerge, however, as.. more
Feb 29, 2012 2:44 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Vicki Lawrence & Mama
Vicki Lawrence seems likable enough, a charming actress of a certain age with a warm, natural wit and a passion for helping humane societies. But Lawrence’s alter-ego, Mama, is anything but likable, a demanding nag with a shrill, piercing v... more
Sep 16, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee