RSS

Elizabeth Olsen

captainamericacivilwar.jpg.jpe

Captain America: Civil War can be read as a rumination on the classic ethical question of what to do with evildoers. Can you carefully calibrate your response in thwarting them or do you risk becoming as they are, careless of the cost in de... more

May 3, 2016 2:23 PM Film Reviews

isawthelight.jpg.jpe

Elegantly composed and paced, I Saw the Light is one of the best musical biographies in many seasons. The cast is superb. (David Luhrssen) more

Mar 29, 2016 1:34 PM Film Clips

film_avengers_disney.jpg.jpe

Courtesy of Disney

The Avengers regroup to save the world from Ultron, a destructive artificial intelligence. more

Apr 28, 2015 9:15 PM Film Reviews 1 Comments

Once again, Godzilla is an amazing monster that rises from the sea to dwarf skyscrapers and to terrorize mankind. But wait! Godzilla also saves us from two long-gestating creatures that feast on radiation and devastate everything in their p... more

May 15, 2014 1:30 AM Film Clips

<p> Everything looks happy and normal on the farm at the onset of <em>Martha Marcy May Marlene</em>; we might be watching an extended family and their friends as they fix the sheds and hoe the garden. Unusual details begin to emerge, however, as.. more

Feb 29, 2012 2:44 PM I Hate Hollywood

blogimage7986.jpe

Vicki Lawrence seems likable enough, a charming actress of a certain age with a warm, natural wit and a passion for helping humane societies. But Lawrence’s alter-ego, Mama, is anything but likable, a demanding nag with a shrill, piercing v... more

Sep 16, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES