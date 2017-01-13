RSS

Elizabeth Taylor

mylifeinfocus.jpg.jpe

By his own admission, GianniBozzacchi was “a street kid who just got lucky.” The Italian camera bug becamethe photographer to movie stars and other royalty in the dolce vita days of the‘60s and ‘70s. He was the one taking.. more

Jan 13, 2017 1:50 PM I Hate Hollywood

ae.jpg.jpe

Richard G. Carter recalls films from Hollywood’s Golden Age, muses on behind-the-scenes tidbits, connects classics to real world events and compares several modern reboots to their originals. more

Dec 22, 2015 5:48 PM A&E Feature

Helena Bonham Carter is magnificent—and well out of her recent wacko-role comfort zone—as Elizabeth Taylor in this believable dramatization of a troubled 1983 Broadway run with Richard Burton. Her Taylor is emotionally demanding and alcohol... more

Mar 4, 2014 12:43 AM Home Movies

Russell Crowe towers over Broken City as the power-mad mayor of New York; Mark Wahlberg is capable as the hard-charging ex-cop-cum-PI he hires to more

May 7, 2013 9:01 PM Home Movies

Milwaukee County Executive and Milwaukee County Board Chair Lee Holloway will run for county executive, he told the Shepherd just hours before he was officially sworn in as county executive on Tuesday.“Am I going to run for county executive... more

Dec 29, 2010 12:00 AM News Features 3 Comments

SOCIAL UPDATES