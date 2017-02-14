RSS

Elizabeth Warren

betsy_devos_trump.jpg.jpe

As expected, Vice President Mike Pence confirms Betsy DeVos as education secretary with a historic tie-breaking vote. It is a huge blow to anyone who cares about competency, public education or ethics in government. more

Feb 14, 2017 3:55 PM Democracy in Crisis 7 Comments

warren2_dailydose.jpg.jpe

Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren blastedRepublican presidential candidate Donald Trump as a “selfish little sleazeball”in a get-out-the-early-vote rally for DemocraticSenate candidate Russ Feingold. That’s not all: Trump’s “a small, ins.. more

Oct 7, 2016 9:48 PM Daily Dose 1 Comments

expresso_issue.jpg.jpe

After a “Wave Election” like we just experienced, the losing party usually goes through a period of Monday morning quarterbacking along with some serious and justified recriminations. Both Mary Burke and Sue more

Nov 12, 2014 12:39 AM Expresso 9 Comments

pope.jpg.jpe

Pope Francis is a pontiff who has constructively broken all the rules of popery—so far to widespread acclaim. He’s faulted the Catholic Church for its negative obsession more

Dec 18, 2013 1:55 AM News Features

110830_hickenlooper_election_ap_328.jpg.jpe

Despite its success in recent elections, and despite the image of unity it projects, the Democratic Party is in the throes of an epic identity crisis pitting its corporate money against its stated principles. The recent actions of two more

Feb 21, 2013 5:07 PM News Features

111003_brown_warren_ap_328.jpg.jpe

Ask corporate executives what they really want in a legislator, and they probably won't use word... more

Sep 28, 2012 11:47 AM News Features

blogimage13197.jpe

Despite its central location in Milwaukee County, many locals aren’t aware of the historic and architectural treasure trove that is the National Soldiers Home Historic District. Situated in the shadow of Miller Park on the grounds of the Za... more

Dec 8, 2010 12:00 AM Around MKE

SOCIAL UPDATES