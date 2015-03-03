Elkhorn
Meet the Growers
An upcoming Community Supported Agriculture Open House at the Urban Ecology Center presents an opportunity to meet the growers and learn more about this unique relationship. more
Mar 3, 2015 7:16 PM John Reiss Eat/Drink
Prince's walkoff and celebration
<a onblur="try {parent.deselectBloggerImageGracefully();} catch(e) {}" href="http://4.bp.blogspot.com/_MmuSDlN7GQs/SqSK4i4javI/AAAAAAAAC_8/EQrUwzcDFzY/s1600-h/148209_APTOPIX_Giants_Brewers_Baseball.jpg"><img style="margin: 0pt 10px 10px 0pt; float.. more
Sep 9, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
License to Kill
Blame it on Ian Flemming, who led the world to believe that spying, especially for British intelligence, was glamorous business. After all, James Bond wore sharp clothes, drove flash cars and drank in the swankiest lounges on earth. The British t.. more
Jul 2, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Learn to Dowse with Raymon Grace
May 7, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Health & Wellness
Nikka Costa
One of the more memorable singles of 2000, Nikka Costa’s blunted jam “Like A F Pebble To A Pearl ,Today in Milwaukee more
Oct 29, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
BuskerFest
Buskers are those wandering street performers and musicians who are so often tacked on to street festivals as an afterthought, but at today’s BuskerFest on Brady Street, these magicians, clowns, puppe,Today in Milwaukee more
Oct 4, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Man on Wire
%uFFFD The mastermind and his confederates cased the World Trade Center for entrances and funambule ,Film more
Sep 9, 2008 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
Favre screws Pack, Green Bay Press-Gazette
Those paying particularly close attention to the sports news of the past week might have noticed one Brett Favre attempting to come out of retirement. It has been bad news for most people involved. To Brett’s dismay, the Packers want to move forwa.. more
Jul 17, 2008 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
Renewing the Countryside-Wisconsin
The next time you wish you lived anywhere but here, pick up Renewing the Countryside Renewing the Countryside-Wisconsin, ,Books more
Mar 19, 2008 12:00 AM Michael Popke Books 1 Comments