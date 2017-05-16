Ella Fitzgerald
Performing Arts Weekly: May 18-24, 2017
It’s music, music and more music in Performing Arts Week. Sunset Playhouse pays tribute to Ella Fitzgerald and Mel Tormé, the Marcus Center takes audiences back to Hollywood’s Golden Age, Milwaukee Musaik plays rare nonets and the Milwaukee... more
May 16, 2017 2:06 PM Shepherd Express Staff Performing Arts Weekly
Patrice Williamson and Jon Wheatley: Comes Love: A Tribute to Ella Fitzgerald and Joe Pass (Riverlilly)
Electric guitar-vocal duos aren’t common in jazz anymore, but back in the day, Joe Pass and Ella Fitzgerald made several albums in that format. To mark the centennial of Fitzgerald’s birth, singer Patrice Williamson and guitarist Jon Wheatl... more
Apr 11, 2017 4:23 PM Morton Shlabotnik Album Reviews
Happy Birthday Kenny Parker
Theguest of honor at a birthday party isn't usually supposed to be the oneproviding the entertainment. But tell that to Kenny Parker. The Milwaukee saxophonist/vocalistwho has shared stages with Little Richard, Bobby McFerrin, Isaac Hayes ando.. more
Mar 9, 2015 3:13 PM Jamie Lee Rake Around MKE
Bix Festival in Racine
Bix Beiderbecke was a hard-drinking, introspective boy from Davenport, Iowa and he blew his cornet with the sweetest tone this side of the heavenly choir. In return for drinking himself to death at age twenty-eight, we jazz lovers speak of Bix wit.. more
Feb 23, 2015 4:24 PM Tyler Friedman Around MKE
Sinatra on Television
Frank Sinatra's voice was among the great instruments of 20th century music. But after his wonderful LPs for Capitol Records in the 1950s, he developed a persona as the biggest cheese of the Rat Pack and continued to reel from the shock of rock.. more
Mar 12, 2011 3:42 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Issue of the Week: Saving Teachers’ Jobs
Milwaukee Public Schools (MPS) plans to lay off almost 700 employees—including 482 teachers—but is unwilling to support a bill pending in Congress that would provide emergency funds for cash-strapped schools? That appears to be the hard-lin... more
Jun 23, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 3 Comments
Solvent w/ Signaldrift and Made Of Oak
As Solvent, Zimbabwe’s Jason Amm has been releasing quirky analog synth-pop projects since 1997. Currently a resident of Toronto, Amm is best known for his release on Morr Music and Ghostly International, and is also the co-founder of more
Jun 17, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Issue of the Week: Restoring Fairness
Thestate’s Joint Finance Committee could go a long way toward restoringfairness in Wisconsin by approving Gov. Jim Doyle’s proposed,Expresso more
May 20, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 3 Comments