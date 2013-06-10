Ellen H. Richards
‘Sweet Corruptions’ at Lynden Sculpture Garden
Call it “channeling compost,” but be advised that artist Emilie Clark’s vision goes well beyond the compost-rich soil in the larger, lush plot known as Lynden Sculpture Garden, 2145 W. Brown Deer Road. It reaches deep into the more
Jun 10, 2013 12:58 AM Judith Ann Moriarty Visual Arts
Part II-Lynden's Exceptional Exhibition "Sweet Corruptions"
For the Wisconsin summer, the Lynden Sculpture Gardenimports New York artist Emilie Clark’s exhibition titled “Sweet Corruptions,”while they continue their thought provoking series, “Women, Nature, Science.”Clark’s ins.. more
Jun 5, 2013 3:39 PM Shepherd Express Staff Visual Arts
Lynden Garden's Exceptional "Sweet Corruptions"
In a continuation of the Lynden Sculpture Garden’s Series“Women, Nature, Science," the exhibtion “Emiiie Clark: Sweet Corruptions”opened June 2 on what evolved into a day with bright sunshine overlooking the vibrantgreen acreage from all W.. more
Jun 3, 2013 3:01 PM Shepherd Express Staff Visual Arts
Milwaukee Women in Hollywood
Nancy Olson, born in1928, grew up in Milwaukee and attended Wauwatosa East High School.S Sunset Boulevard ,A&E Feature more
Dec 23, 2009 12:00 AM Brittney Skrabanek A&E Feature 1 Comments
Nine
The movie expands uponthe Broadway show, transforming it cinematically—and rightly TheEnglish Patient ,Film more
Dec 23, 2009 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Film Reviews