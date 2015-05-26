RSS

Ellen Nowak

news_solar.jpg.jpe

We Energies had claimed in its rate case before the state Public Service Commission (PSC) that its customers with solar panels actually cost the utility money, which they need to recoup from these customers. Two of the three-member commissi... more

May 26, 2015 8:57 PM News Features 6 Comments

news1.jpg.jpe

Consumer groups are warning about a proposed merger of We Energies and Integrys in testimony before the Wisconsin Public Service Commission. We Energies has not provided any evidence that it will benefit ratepayers. The merger could threate... more

Mar 10, 2015 10:38 PM News Features 9 Comments

news1_energybill.jpg.jpe

A pro-solar group is poised to sue the state Public Service Commission (PSC). more

Nov 18, 2014 10:25 PM News Features 14 Comments

23218566_bg1.jpg.jpe

The Wisconsin Public Service Commission (PSC) is supposed to look out for the public interest when it regulates utilities’ rates, sales and expansion plans more

Aug 29, 2013 6:06 PM Expresso

SOCIAL UPDATES