Ellen Nowak
Solar Advocates Head to Court to Stop We Energies’ Solar Tariff
We Energies had claimed in its rate case before the state Public Service Commission (PSC) that its customers with solar panels actually cost the utility money, which they need to recoup from these customers. Two of the three-member commissi... more
Will Customers Benefit from We Energies’ Purchase of Integrys?
Consumer groups are warning about a proposed merger of We Energies and Integrys in testimony before the Wisconsin Public Service Commission. We Energies has not provided any evidence that it will benefit ratepayers. The merger could threate... more
Clean Energy Group Says It Will Sue to Block We Energies’ Solar Rate Hikes
A pro-solar group is poised to sue the state Public Service Commission (PSC). more
Issue of the Week: The Fox in the Henhouse
The Wisconsin Public Service Commission (PSC) is supposed to look out for the public interest when it regulates utilities’ rates, sales and expansion plans more
