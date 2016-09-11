RSS

Elliott Brotherhood

13510843_1058427040859199_6845222755459892942_n.jpg.jpe

Next weekend Next Generation Theatre Company opens Elliott Brotherhood’s Finding the Suit or The Forgotten Ideology of Courage. Written and directed by Brotherhood, the show is a psychodrama in which Gabe Smith plays a young boy who suffers fr.. more

Sep 11, 2016 11:00 AM Theater

theater.jpg.jpe

First Stage brings award-winning author Jerry Spinelli’s best-selling book for young adults to life in Crash. The play, a growing-up story of a teenage boy who wants nothing more than for his more

Apr 4, 2014 12:23 AM Theater

blogimage13096.jpe

The domestic dog, a descendant of the gray wolf, has been the working and companion animal most closely tied to humans, a relationship that dates back 15,000 years. According to professor Jean Aigner, former chair of the University of Alask... more

Nov 30, 2010 12:00 AM Around MKE

SOCIAL UPDATES