RSS

Elm Grove

goodnightlulu318x440-01.jpg.jpe

It was a pleasantly warm weekend’s trip out to Elm Grove this past weekend for the Sunset Playhouse’s most recent bug in a rug Children’s Theatre show. The series opens theatrical shows to even the youngest theatergoers. This past weekend’s show w.. more

Feb 13, 2017 12:00 PM Theater

goodnightlulu318x440-01.jpg.jpe

Feb 7, 2017 12:00 PM Theater

you cant take it with you.jpg.jpe

Jan 23, 2017 12:00 PM Theater

best-xmas-298x413.jpg.jpe

Barbara Robinson’s 1971 kid’s book The Best Christmas Pageant Ever has secured a special place in the popular consciousness. The story about a church Christmas show gone wrong makes it to the stage in a popular adaptation again this holiday .. more

Oct 10, 2016 12:59 PM Theater

theatrereview_sunset_a_bygeorgekatsekesjr.jpg.jpe

Sunset Playhouse’s staging of Cole Porter’s delightful musical comedy Anything Goes is firmly planted in Porter’s energy. more

Jul 19, 2016 4:43 PM Theater 1 Comments

12961706_552173041624485_7241424318065354297_n.jpg.jpe

The Little Red Hen is a folktale that goes back many, many years. A hen finds a grain of wheat. She wants to plant it, but requires some help. Being a bird, she’s not terribly well-constructed anatomically to be able to properly plant a seed.. more

May 7, 2016 11:00 AM Theater

sunset.jpg.jpe

It’s a professional performing opportunity on a nice, spacious stage in Elm Grove. On the last day of the month, Sunset Playhouse will be holding auditions for Rising Stars at the Sunset Playhouse. Four rehearsals. Two performances days. S.. more

Apr 21, 2016 11:00 AM Theater

12920342_1107440122628786_8560318874423667406_n.jpg.jpe

It can be kind of uncomfortable watching grown actors pretend to play kids. Even college students playing high school students onstage can feel weird and awkward at best. At worst, it’s strange and vaguely disturbing. Next week, the Sunset P.. more

Apr 12, 2016 11:00 AM Theater

sunset.jpg.jpe

Elm Grove’s Sunset Playhouse has been around for over 60 years. That’s like...8 million years in local theater time. This company has been through a few major local theatre epochs and mass extinctions and things. The company continues its sa.. more

Mar 18, 2016 11:00 AM Theater

ruby_hires.jpg.jpe

Laurie Friedman’s 2006 children’s book Love, Ruby Valentine is a sweet, little premise. Aided by her trusty parrot Lovebird, a little girl spends all her time before Valentine’s Day making cards and treats to give a little love to everyone.. more

Feb 2, 2016 12:00 PM Theater

12507172_1057901250916007_255943545569375023_n.jpg.jpe

It’s a speakeasy in Chicago in the ’20s, but it’s also a theatre in Elm Grove this coming weekend. It’ll be at the Sunset, but it’ll start after sunset as it starts at 7:30 p.m. (Sunset is at 5:01 p.m. on Saturday at Sunset. That's when the su.. more

Jan 25, 2016 7:14 PM Theater

sherlock_ft_image.jpg.jpe

Feeling perhaps that the character was stifling him from more serious literary work, Sir Arthur Conan Doyle attempted to kill of Sherlock Holmes in the 1893 short story The Final Problem . The character lived on most immediately in works t.. more

Sep 6, 2015 11:00 AM Theater

sunset carol banner.jpg.jpe

Sunset Christmas Carol

Sunset Playhouse will be adding its voice to the holiday season this year with an Elm Grove production of the John Jakes stage adaptation of Charles Dickens’ classic A Christmas Carol. The show runs Dec. 3 - 27 on Sunset’s main stage. Suns.. more

Aug 31, 2015 11:00 AM Theater

Sunset Playhouse hosts its annual Sunset Fund Raiser this weekend with Revenge at the Reunion - A Murder Mystery Comedy. The “Norman Bates Memorial High School” reunion is kind of a clever setting for a whodunnit. It offers a plausible space to.. more

Aug 22, 2015 11:00 AM Theater

Sunset Playhouse’s Bug In A Rug Children’s Theatre is one of the more unique theatre experiences in town. As it is open to children of almost any age, it’s largely the type of experience limited to parents and kids far too young to appreciate .. more

Aug 20, 2015 11:00 AM Theater

theatrereview_sunset_bygeorgekatsekesjr.jpg.jpe

Photo by George Katsekes Jr

The Sunset Playhouse spoofs a classic spy story as it stages The 39 Steps with a sharp sense of comedy. more

Apr 28, 2015 11:16 PM Theater

curtains_ryancapp.jpg.jpe

Courtesy of Sunset Playhouse

It takes a tremendous amount of personality and ambition to decide to put together a one-person performance. Ryan Capp appears to have more than enough personality to fill a show. He’s a choreographer and singer and a dancer AND an actor. Early ne.. more

Mar 28, 2015 11:00 AM Theater 2 Comments

curtains_cuckoosnest.jpg.jpe

Photo Credit: George Katsekes

Quite a few years before Jack Nicholson took up the iconic role at the center of the film One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest, there was a stage adaptation of Ken Kesey’s book that debuted on Broadway. The Sunset Playhouse brings the story to the stag.. more

Jan 22, 2015 1:00 PM Theater 3 Comments

Thesummer has just started. The end of the summer theatre months is not far off.This August, Sunset Playhouse opens what is quite possibly the finalsummer musical to open in the greater Milwaukee area. Gypsy isregarded by many as one of the gr.. more

Jun 30, 2014 7:20 AM Theater

odonoghues.jpg.jpe

Elm Grove is thought of as a bird sanctuary, a bedroom suburb and home to one of the area’s longest-running community theaters, the Sunset Playhouse. The idea of a little colony of Ireland, flourishing on the village’s main street, might ha... more

Aug 27, 2013 12:15 AM Dining Preview

View more

SOCIAL UPDATES