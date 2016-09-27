Elmer Gantry
Florentine Opera debuts ‘Sister Carrie’
On Oct. 7 and 9, the Florentine Opera Company presents the world premiere of Robert Aldridge and Herschel Garfein’s Sister Carrie, an opera based on the 1900 novel by Theodore Dreiser. more
Sep 27, 2016 2:05 PM John Jahn A&E Feature
‘Elmer Gantry’ Redux
Revisiting Elmer Gantry, the Florentine Opera’s award-winning 2010 production, proved an enlightening experience in a refreshingly renovated presentation. Overall, it was a rousing success for the Florentine Opera. more
Mar 17, 2015 8:13 PM Steve Spice Classical Music
Sister Carrie’s Star Rises
In the small, high-ceilinged Florentine studio in Riverwest, a kind of chapel for opera, the audience sits within arm’s reach of the singers whose resonant voices penetrate more
May 28, 2014 2:43 AM John Schneider Classical Music
‘Sister Carrie’: A Workshop Performance of a New American Opera
When the new opera of Theodore Dreiser’s great 1900 novel Sister Carrie enters the international repertory, as it will if it follows the path of its celebrated sibling Elmer Gantry, you can remember taking part in its development. The compo... more
May 22, 2014 2:02 AM Shepherd Express Staff Classical Music
Benjamin Britten’s Comic Masterpiece
Always enterprising in its efforts to offer new and varied productions, the Florentine Opera, having won Grammy awards for its world premiere recording of Rio de Sangre and its brilliant CD of Elmer Gantry, offers another departure from sta... more
Mar 4, 2013 10:12 PM Steve Spice A&E Feature
The Florentine Opera Gets Romantic
For many years, the Florentine Opera, one of Milwaukee's longest-running cultural institutions... more
Feb 8, 2012 12:00 AM David Luhrssen A&E Feature
Mixed Results for Florentine Opera’s ‘Elmer Gantry’
Last weekend Florentine Opera presented Elmer Gantry, a new opera based on the Sinclair Lewis novel premiered in Nashville in 2007. This venture into Americana is more related to mid-20th-century American opera (Susannah, The Ballad of Baby... more
Mar 24, 2010 12:00 AM Rick Walters Classical Music
‘Elmer Gantry’ Comes to Town
Many contemporary composers fail to realize that opera is not a play with music or a score for a film, but a hybrid drama using the full potential of the human voice to ignite emotions within the musical score that would otherwise remain un... more
Mar 11, 2010 12:00 AM Steve Spice A&E Feature