Elmer Gantry

On Oct. 7 and 9, the Florentine Opera Company presents the world premiere of Robert Aldridge and Herschel Garfein’s Sister Carrie, an opera based on the 1900 novel by Theodore Dreiser. more

Sep 27, 2016 2:05 PM A&E Feature

Photo by Kathy Wittman

Revisiting Elmer Gantry, the Florentine Opera’s award-winning 2010 production, proved an enlightening experience in a refreshingly renovated presentation. Overall, it was a rousing success for the Florentine Opera. more

Mar 17, 2015 8:13 PM Classical Music

In the small, high-ceilinged Florentine studio in Riverwest, a kind of chapel for opera, the audience sits within arm’s reach of the singers whose resonant voices penetrate more

May 28, 2014 2:43 AM Classical Music

When the new opera of Theodore Dreiser’s great 1900 novel Sister Carrie enters the international repertory, as it will if it follows the path of its celebrated sibling Elmer Gantry, you can remember taking part in its development. The compo... more

May 22, 2014 2:02 AM Classical Music

May 3, 2014 12:46 PM I Hate Hollywood

Mar 24, 2014 1:10 PM I Hate Hollywood

Always enterprising in its efforts to offer new and varied productions, the Florentine Opera, having won Grammy awards for its world premiere recording of Rio de Sangre and its brilliant CD of Elmer Gantry, offers another departure from sta... more

Mar 4, 2013 10:12 PM A&E Feature

For many years, the Florentine Opera, one of Milwaukee's longest-running cultural institutions... more

Feb 8, 2012 12:00 AM A&E Feature

Last weekend Florentine Opera presented Elmer Gantry, a new opera based on the Sinclair Lewis novel premiered in Nashville in 2007. This venture into Americana is more related to mid-20th-century American opera (Susannah, The Ballad of Baby... more

Mar 24, 2010 12:00 AM Classical Music

Many contemporary composers fail to realize that opera is not a play with music or a score for a film, but a hybrid drama using the full potential of the human voice to ignite emotions within the musical score that would otherwise remain un... more

Mar 11, 2010 12:00 AM A&E Feature

