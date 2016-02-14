Elton John
AIDA in High School
Elton John and Tim Rice’s Aida ran on Broadway for a few years. Based on the Giuseppe Verdi opera of the same name, the musical is actually based on a children’s book adaptation of the story. It may have closed on broadway about a dozen years .. more
Feb 14, 2016 12:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Milwaukee's Vaporwave Label CLLCTIVE is Dropping Music Left and Right This Summer
Lifeis full of small coincidences, but truly significantcoincidences are few are far between. Ryan King and Ryan Hinkel meeting in thesame Wisconsin minimum security correctional facility was one of those rare, life-altering coincidences.The t.. more
Jul 1, 2014 5:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music 2 Comments
This Week on The Disclaimer: Harley's Party, Buying Local and Year-End Lists
This Week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's near-weekly klatch with station promotions director Ryan Schleicher, A.V. Club Milwaukee editor Matt Wild and I, we anticipate Harley-Davidson's upcoming 110th anniversary party by recalling the epic disappointm.. more
Nov 29, 2012 3:15 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Greendale's Cast Shines in 'Aida'
Elton John and Tim Rice's musical Aida receives a glossy staging this month in a solid production at Greendale Community Theatre. Erica Brown summons depth in the title role of an Ethiopian princess who must serve as a slave in Egypt. Jame... more
Jul 25, 2012 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
'Aida' Comes to Greendale Community Theatre
Elton John and Tim Rice's Aida, based on the original opera by Giuseppe Verdi, has met with tremendous success since its debut in 2000. The story of love and politics in ancient Egypt is... more
Jul 17, 2012 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Talking About Dogs
Holly Hughes' artistic trajectory is a bit difficult to chart. Best known for her connection to work that caused conservative types to question the National Endowment for the Arts, Hughes has been recognized for performance art that is deep... more
Jul 11, 2012 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Reasons to Be Pretty
Renaissance Theaterworks opens its season with Reasons to Be Pretty , the final chapter in contemporary playwright Neil LaBute’s thematic trilogy about society’s obsession with physical appearance. Having debuted in New York in 2008 more
Oct 13, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Lady Gaga, the New Elton John
I love Lady Gaga’s fashion style. Like Elton John, especially in the 1970’s her music is not only what makes her famous. Her flamboyant creative style and limitless boundaries continue to surprise us with her fashion statements. more
Apr 8, 2010 12:00 AM Heidi Calaway Around MKE
Milwaukee's Best Bookstore: New
Boswell Book Co. 2559 N. Downer Ave. 414-332-1181 Runners-up:,Best of Milwaukee 2009 more
Nov 16, 2009 12:00 AM Thomas Michalski Best of Milwaukee 2009
The Roots Stand Tall, Rise Down
Here’s how The Roots’ latest album could have sounded: Yes, that song, “Birthday Girl,” featuring Fall Out Boy’s Patrick Stump, was actually intended to be their latest album’s first single. Wisely, it was cut from the album all togethe.. more
Apr 29, 2008 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Dark Ladies of Classic Film
Daisy Kenyon starts on a cheery note as Dana Andrews exchanges breezy words with the cabbie while handing over his fare. But moments later, once he steps into the dimly lit vestibule and up a stairway of oddly angled shadows, Daisy Kenyon turns d.. more
Mar 24, 2008 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
The Lion King
In new film Be Kind Rewind, Jack Black and Mos Def recreate Disney’s The Lion King Be Kind Rewind ,Today in Milwaukee more
Feb 26, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
The Lion King
The popular Elton John and Tim Rice soundtrack, which includes hits like “Can You F The Lion King ,Today in Milwaukee more
Feb 12, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee 1 Comments
Harley Davidson Gets it Right
This week Harley Davidson announced the headliners of its Harley Owners Group concert for the company’s 105th anniversary: Aerosmith and Kid Rock. You could almost hear a collective sigh of relief. Of course, Milwaukee residents and biker.. more
Jan 4, 2008 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Corporate Taxes a Target, Again
The state Department ofRevenue just reportedthat while individualspaid more income tax Greetings! ,Expresso more
Dec 19, 2007 12:00 AM None - Do Not Delete Expresso 5 Comments