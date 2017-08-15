Elvis Presley
Elvis Presley: A Boy from Tupelo: The Complete 1953-1955 Recordings (RCA/Legacy)
A Boy from Tupelo is the most complete collection of those early recordings, made in the Sun Records studio under the tutelage of producer Sam Phillips or taped from radio broadcasts in 1954 and ’55. more
Aug 15, 2017 2:10 PM David Luhrssen Album Reviews 1 Comments
DNA is Not Destiny: The Remarkable, Completely Misunderstood Relationship Between You and Your Genes (W.W. Norton), by Steven J. Heine
In DNA is Not Destiny: The Remarkable, Completely Misunderstood Relationship Between You and Your Genes, Steven J. Heine, cultural psychologist at the University of British Columbia, condemns the fatalism and exaggerated claims made on beha... more
Aug 8, 2017 2:42 PM David Luhrssen Books
Christmas with R. Kelly
R. Kelly talks to the Shepherd Express about house music, Elvis Presley, the future of “Trapped in the Closet,” and why he considers himself “a musical hospital.” more
Dec 6, 2016 2:42 PM Evan Rytlewski Music Feature
Elvis Presley: Way Down in the Jungle Room (RCA Legacy)
The legend of Elvis Presley in his final years concerns wasted talent, prescription drug abuse, physical decline and shaky performances. Way Down in the Jungle Room, a collection of his final recordings, aims to dispel that dark view—explic... more
Sep 13, 2016 2:44 PM David Luhrssen Album Reviews
‘Elvis & Nixon’ Confer on America’s Future
Whether or not the actual Oval Office conversation is accurately echoed by the movie, Elvis & Nixon highlights the real parallels between two seemingly antithetical men who made history in the last century. more
Apr 26, 2016 3:12 PM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
Elvis the Way He Was
Elvis Presley’sfinal decade is often remembered for the drug abuse, obesity, spottyperformances and erratic behavior that climaxed in an early death. But in 1970,the King of Rock and Roll was at the top of the game he chose to pla.. more
Aug 8, 2014 11:47 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
More About Elvis
Anypressing need for another Elvis book? Speaking as the co-author of one, theanswer is “No!” and even if I’d never written a word on the subject, it wouldstill be “No!” Sowhat’s with the latest title on the Pres.. more
Apr 5, 2014 12:32 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Elvis FAQ
ElvisPresley’s great ambition was to become a respected Hollywood actor. Although hestarred in many pictures, his dream was continually thwarted by themachinations of his manager, Colonel Tom Parker. And to be fair, the Col.. more
Nov 18, 2013 11:03 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Elvis Presley
The mismanagement of Elvis’ career by Colonel Parker is infamous and the Colonel’s treatment of the King as a cash cow wasn’t the worst of it. Elvis’ manager was a tin-eared philistine who imagined that the general public shared his bad tas... more
Sep 10, 2013 11:47 PM David Luhrssen Album Reviews
Home Movies/Out on Digital: Aug. 5
Elvis may have been the star of his first movie, but he played only a supporting role in this post-Civil War drama. Love Me Tender (1956), out now on Blu-ray, was a competent B movie from the old studio system, with more
Aug 5, 2013 5:41 PM David Luhrssen Home Movies
Oscar-Winning Composer Goes PlayStation
Earlier this year a Canadian classical artistreleased an album on which she interpreted compositions from video gamesoundtracks. With that precedent, it's no surprise that an Oscar-winningcomposer for film should be tapped to write.. more
Jun 18, 2013 8:51 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Bye Bye Elvis
Therereally was a generation gap—a gaping chasm—between the rock’n’rollers and theold school entertainers of the previous era. Nowhere was this more evident thanin the 1963 movie Bye Bye Birdie , adapted from a recent Broadway hit... more
Jan 16, 2013 4:42 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Elvis Presley
Nineteen fifty-six was the year Elvis Presley rose from promising, regionally popular Southern star in a genre the music press called “rural rhythm” into Elvis, the King of Rock'n'Roll. His ascent resulted in part from the work of his ca... more
Oct 2, 2011 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Album Reviews
Elvis Presley
The artistry of Elvis Presley's career after his return from the army rose and fell with as many fluctuations as the stock market. His worst music was generally produced for the movie soundtracks he came to despise. The best was recorded in... more
Mar 15, 2011 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Album Reviews
Local Author Events Abound
A trio of local literati will visit bookstores across the city this week. Valerie Laken, author of Dream House, moved to Milwaukee in 2006 and served two years as the writer in residence at Carthage College before joining the creative writi... more
Mar 15, 2010 12:00 AM Jenni Herrick Books
Ann Arbor Film Festival Touring Program
The Ann Arbor Film Festival is one of America’s longest running film festivals and also one of its most innovative, culling each year a daring selection of independent and experimental films. The festival’s two-day program for Milwaukee more
Feb 3, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee 1 Comments
Elvis Presley
Yet, the 100 trackscomprising Elvis 75 (the age he wouldhave turned in 2010) demonstrate Elvis 75 ,CD Reviews more
Dec 28, 2009 12:00 AM Jamie Lee Rake Album Reviews
Electric Six w/ The Gay Blades, Millions of Brazilians
Although they created major buzz, with a little help from a red hot Jack White, with the 2003 single “Danger! High Voltage,” Detroit’s Electric Six somehow failed to parlay that excitement into lasting mainstream recognition. It wasn&rsq more
Nov 24, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee