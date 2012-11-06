RSS

Elvis Thao

nobody.jpg.jpe

While millions of Americans head to the polls today, there's at least one Milwaukee musician who won't be among them: songwriter/rapper Elvis Thao, who last week released the election-themed epic "I Don't Know" to YouTube. It's a protest song in t.. more

Nov 6, 2012 6:00 PM On Music

blogimage6851.jpe

Tired of giving your mother flowers and chocolate every year? Or perhaps more accurately, is your mother tired of getting flowers and chocolate every year? Why not break out of the box and find something a little more lasting and tailored to her .. more

May 3, 2011 6:23 PM Health & Wellness

blogimage8784.jpe

The Milwaukee Bucks take on the formidable Dallas Mavericks tonight at a 7 p.m. game at the Bradley Center.,Today in Milwaukee more

Nov 16, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage6851.jpe

Milwaukee native Elvis Thao, an actor in Clint Eastwood’s recent film Gran Tori Gran Torino ,Off the Cuff more

Jun 10, 2009 12:00 AM Off the Cuff 1 Comments

SOCIAL UPDATES