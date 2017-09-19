Emaad
Milwaukee Hip-Hop Round-Up: Rob Hicks, EMAAD, Reggie Bonds, Ace Parker, marratedr
Milwaukee's rap scene has been in overdrive for the last couple of years, but we do our best to keep up with it. Once again we've rounded up our favorite singles, mixtapes, videos and odds and ends from the last few weeks for our periodic Milwauke.. more
Sep 19, 2017 7:15 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Milwaukee Hip-Hop Round-Up: Bliss & Alice, Renz Young, Zed Kenzo, Emaad
Milwaukee's rap scene has been in overdrive for the last couple of years, but we do our best to keep up with it. Once again we've rounded up our favorite recent singles, mixtapes, videos and odds and ends for our periodic Milwaukee Hip-Hop Round-U.. more
Jan 3, 2017 6:40 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Stream 'Motion City,' The Debut Single From Milwaukee Rapper EMAAD
EMAAD is a 19-year-old rapper who runs in the same circle as IshDARR and the two have more than a little in common. Both are barely out of high school, both went a little caps-lock crazy with their stage names and both are quite talented and more .. more
Jul 15, 2015 7:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
The Godfathers [CANCELED]
With their snarled choruses, acidic guitar riffs and nihilistic sentiments, The Godfathers felt deeply out of place in a mid-’80s British college-rock scene that preferred brighter sounds to glass-eating, punk-influenced rock ’n’ roll. more
Feb 11, 2011 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
CoPA’s Photography Exhibit Captures the Imagination
“For the curious, life is one continuous effort after meeting,” writes Hillary Quella in her artist’s statement for The Moon Is Always the Moon. The Moon print took second place at the “Fourth Annual Midwest Juried Photo Exhibition more
Dec 28, 2010 12:00 AM Peggy Sue Dunigan Visual Arts
Café Calatrava’s Spectacular Setting
If you are looking for a table with the best view in Milwaukee, a strong contender would be the seating at Café Calatrava, located in the Milwaukee Art Museum. The café, situated just under the main entry hall, offers sleek, slanting window... more
Aug 11, 2010 12:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview