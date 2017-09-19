RSS

Emaad

rob hicks.jpg.jpe

Milwaukee's rap scene has been in overdrive for the last couple of years, but we do our best to keep up with it. Once again we've rounded up our favorite singles, mixtapes, videos and odds and ends from the last few weeks for our periodic Milwauke.. more

Sep 19, 2017 7:15 PM On Music

Milwaukee's rap scene has been in overdrive for the last couple of years, but we do our best to keep up with it. Once again we've rounded up our favorite recent singles, mixtapes, videos and odds and ends for our periodic Milwaukee Hip-Hop Round-U.. more

Jan 3, 2017 6:40 PM On Music

music_emaad.jpg.jpe

EMAAD is a 19-year-old rapper who runs in the same circle as IshDARR and the two have more than a little in common. Both are barely out of high school, both went a little caps-lock crazy with their stage names and both are quite talented and more .. more

Jul 15, 2015 7:00 PM On Music

blogimage13837.jpe

With their snarled choruses, acidic guitar riffs and nihilistic sentiments, The Godfathers felt deeply out of place in a mid-’80s British college-rock scene that preferred brighter sounds to glass-eating, punk-influenced rock ’n’ roll. more

Feb 11, 2011 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage13416.jpe

“For the curious, life is one continuous effort after meeting,” writes Hillary Quella in her artist’s statement for The Moon Is Always the Moon. The Moon print took second place at the “Fourth Annual Midwest Juried Photo Exhibition more

Dec 28, 2010 12:00 AM Visual Arts

blogimage11852.jpe

If you are looking for a table with the best view in Milwaukee, a strong contender would be the seating at Café Calatrava, located in the Milwaukee Art Museum. The café, situated just under the main entry hall, offers sleek, slanting window... more

Aug 11, 2010 12:00 AM Dining Preview

SOCIAL UPDATES