Emc
eMC Make a Bid for ‘The Tonight Show’
Milwaukee rapper Stricklin talks about eMC’s campaign to win a date with Jimmy Fallon. more
Mar 31, 2015 8:53 PM Evan Rytlewski Local Music
Milwaukee's Stricklin Featured on R. Kelly Remix
A couple years ago, Milwaukee rapper Stricklin told us he was tracking songs for his solo debut with a then little-known Australian producer he met on tour with his group eMC called M-Phazes. Though Strick's album still doesn't have a release date.. more
Jan 15, 2010 5:24 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
The Blonde, The Brunette, and The Vengeful Redhead
For the second time this season, the Milwaukee Rep is calling on a single actor to carry a The Blonde, The Brunette, and The Vengeful Redhead ,Today in Milwaukee more
Dec 9, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee 2 Comments
Mama Mia!
For me, Abba was never a guilty pleasure. They were usually a pleasure, period. Most of their hits were great little soap operas sung in Berlitz lesson English to irresistible melodies with unassailable arrangements. They were pure pop for now pe.. more
Jul 19, 2008 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
How eMC Learned to Stop Worrying and Love the Leak
EMC were in their tour van, en route to a The Show, ,Local Music more
Mar 19, 2008 12:00 AM Evan Rytlewski Local Music
Down and Dirty CD Recommendations
I’m headed to SXSW tomorrow, so this music blog will go dark for the better part of the week, but expect daily updates on the festival on the site’s SXSW page starting Thursday. In the meantime, I’d be remiss if I didn’t offer some ultra.. more
Mar 11, 2008 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
I am trying to do all I can to conserve energy
IRead Lisa Kaiser's article with interest. I am trying to do all I can toconserve energ The Healing Passage: Voices from the Water ,Letters more
Feb 1, 2008 12:00 AM None - Do Not Delete News Features
Four Great New Rap Videos
Prince Ali ft. Casual, Planet Asia and Keith Murray - "The Majors" It’s easy to see why the Late Night Hype Show guys are salivating over this track: Four great, cult emcees from totally different cliques team up over one of the best beats of.. more
Nov 14, 2007 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Me'Shell Ndegeocello
Me'Shell Ndegeocellofirst earned fame with the "Wild Night" cover she belted out with Joh The Spirit Music Jamia ,This Week in Milwaukee more
Nov 14, 2007 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee