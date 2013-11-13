Emi
Milwaukee's Heartthrob Are Calling it Quits After Thursday's Show
A Milwaukee dream-pop group that guarded vulnerable emotions behind a punky sneer, Heartthrob quietly released a raw but extremely promising debut EP earlier this fall, the WMSE live session Love Efficient . Now it looks like their won't be a foll.. more
Nov 13, 2013 7:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Motorhead
Nobody rocks like Motorhead and many have tried. On the DVD/Blu-ray half of this four-disc concert album, Herr Motorhead, a.k.a. Lemmy, is still lean, all in black and a man not to be trifled with. Encompassing recent tunes along with old f... more
Jan 11, 2013 12:46 PM David Luhrssen Album Reviews
A Milwaukee Native Behind the Music
Since heading off to California to move up the ranks of the record biz, Milwaukee native Cheryl Pawelski has worked at EMI, Concord and Rhino Records. Among the projects she has produced include box sets on Miles Davis and John Coltrane, Th... more
Feb 2, 2010 12:00 AM Blaine Schultz Off the Cuff