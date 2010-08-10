Emilee Weier
Brian Sanders’ Chill Vibe at the Jazz Estate
For the past 33 years, the Jazz Estate has kept Milwaukee’s jazz pulse pumping. Brian Sanders, current co-owner, is one of the men to thank. From big names to local acts, he hosts live music almost every night of the week and keeps it consi... more
Aug 10, 2010 12:00 AM Emilee Weier Off the Cuff
Sorry Cleveland
Hey, Cleveland. How ya doing, little buddy? I heard the news. It’s all over the television and newspapers. Lebron is going to Miami. Tough break, I know. It just doesn’t seem to make any sense. I mean, why would he leave the 33rd largest ci... more
Jul 13, 2010 12:00 AM Emilee Weier Comedy
I Can’t Break Up With His Money, I Mean, Craig
I’m so happy right now I’m bursting with joy. Life is great. I just got promoted to floor manager at Bath & Body Works, my sister had a baby, and Craig and I couldn’t be happier. I know what you’re thinking. My relationship with Cr more
Jul 7, 2010 12:00 AM Emilee Weier Comedy
Aziz Ansari @ the Pabst
I’m almost willing to bet my weight in Pabst Blue Ribbon that anyone who spends an hour watching Aziz Ansari will walk away talking just like him. Start by proposing an everyday fact about life or a weird situation, drop down low into a sor... more
Jun 21, 2010 12:00 AM Emilee Weier Comedy
Everything is Okay
Greetings Milwaukee. You don’t know who I am, but I know most of you. I see what you do. I know what you like. You can’t hide from me. There is no escape. Don’t be alarmed. I’m completely harmless to your physical well-being. I&rsq more
Jun 15, 2010 12:00 AM Emilee Weier Comedy 1 Comments
Mixed Martial Arts Master Duke Roufus
Duke Roufus has been immersed in the world of martial arts since birth. Roufus’ father owned a gym, so he entered the scene at a very young age. Now he runs his own gym, the Duke Roufus Academy, and is training some of the top martial arts ... more
Jun 1, 2010 12:00 AM Emilee Weier Off the Cuff 1 Comments
Couple Fight Survival Guide
Lock up your children and bar your doors and windows—no place is safe anymore. They lurk in parking lots, malls, and restaurants. They walk among us undetected. They are our friends and co-workers. They are seemingly normal people until one... more
May 12, 2010 12:00 AM Emilee Weier Comedy 2 Comments
Norm McDonald @ The Pabst Theater
On Friday May 7th, Milwaukee welcomed to the Pabst Theater a Saturday Night Live alum, a movie man and that guy that does voice-over work sometimes—Norm McDonald. He looks, well…different, but his comedy was as fresh as ever. It more
May 10, 2010 12:00 AM Emilee Weier Comedy
The Bangover
So you go out on a Saturday night. Maybe you gel up your ‘do real nice or put on your shiny, dancing shoes. I don’t really know. It’s your Saturday night.So you’re still all like, “I’m going to see some music.” more
Apr 27, 2010 12:00 AM Emilee Weier Comedy 2 Comments
Demetri Martin @ The Pabst Theater
Demetri Martin delivered a classic musical, educational and freaking hysterical set at The Pabst Theater on April 24. The shaggy-haired, man boy busted out the large sketch pad and a tiny guitar, as well as some sweet piano accompaniment to... more
Apr 27, 2010 12:00 AM Emilee Weier Comedy
Being Funny in Milwaukee
With an audio podcast called “Host and Guest,” a monthly improv show at the Alchemist Theatre and a recent book release, Rick Katschke seems like he would need to be older than 24. But this funny youngster is already deepening his niche in ... more
Apr 22, 2010 12:00 AM Emilee Weier Off the Cuff
Memo: Don’t Forget Becky’s Birthday on Tuesday
Hey Becky, it’s your birthday. Yay! Congratulations lady friend. You are 27 today. Oh my God, you are like so old. Jk. Lol. But, seriously. It’s your day. You call the shots. Whatever you want to do, it will happen. If you want to go out fo... more
Apr 6, 2010 12:00 AM Emilee Weier Comedy 9 Comments
Wii Can’t Stand It!
For those freaks in the world who are actually athletically talented, sports injuries are a common occurrence. If you get on the field, you are going to get hurt. There’s no crying in baseball. But for the rest of the population who would r... more
Mar 31, 2010 12:00 AM Emilee Weier Comedy
Hannibal Buress @ JD’s Comedy Café
The comedians at JD’s Comedy Café on Brady Street on March 18th rocked a holy triumvirate. A man that goes simply by the name Ole opened the show with some incite on gym etiquette and the homoerotic vibes from pushy receptionists. He set a ... more
Mar 31, 2010 12:00 AM Emilee Weier Comedy
Team Who Gives a F#$@!?
I don’t ask a lot out of life. I really don’t. Sure I’m a broke college kid on the brink of graduation where I will receive my overpriced degree in English Professional Writing and be thrown in the scary world of loans and babies, but I& more
Mar 24, 2010 12:00 AM Emilee Weier Comedy 2 Comments
Dear Jane Austen…
Sooooooo…yeah. What’s up? Still dead? I figured so much. I’m doing well, thanks for asking. I don’t really know if you know what’s going on down here, but everybody just loves, loves, loves you. Did you know we read your boo more
Feb 24, 2010 12:00 AM Emilee Weier Comedy 1 Comments
Patton Oswalt @ The Pabst Theater
Not since 1992 has Milwaukee had the pleasure of hosting comedian Patton Oswalt. His recent performance at the Pabst Theater on February 20 was far from his visit to Sir Laughs-A-Lot, a “comedy club” under the stairs of a hotel. Never heard... more
Feb 22, 2010 12:00 AM Emilee Weier Comedy
No Conan
The O’Brien vs. Leno debacle isn’t a petty Hollywood divorce where the media demands we pick a side and wear a shirt with our favorite “team.” No. This is serious. We have lost our great leader in late night, our commander in cheap more
Feb 17, 2010 12:00 AM Emilee Weier Comedy