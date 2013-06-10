RSS

Emilie Clark

artrev.jpg.jpe

Call it “channeling compost,” but be advised that artist Emilie Clark’s vision goes well beyond the compost-rich soil in the larger, lush plot known as Lynden Sculpture Garden, 2145 W. Brown Deer Road. It reaches deep into the more

Jun 10, 2013 12:58 AM Visual Arts

For the Wisconsin summer, the Lynden Sculpture Gardenimports New York artist Emilie Clark’s exhibition titled “Sweet Corruptions,”while they continue their thought provoking series, “Women, Nature, Science.”Clark’s ins.. more

Jun 5, 2013 3:39 PM Visual Arts

In a continuation of the Lynden Sculpture Garden’s Series“Women, Nature, Science," the exhibtion “Emiiie Clark: Sweet Corruptions”opened June 2 on what evolved into a day with bright sunshine overlooking the vibrantgreen acreage from all W.. more

Jun 3, 2013 3:01 PM Visual Arts

Visit the Charles Allis Decorative Art Museum for an exhibit that unveils the immense history within the museum’s walls. As a wealthy industrialist at the turn of the 20th century, Charles Allis was uniquely suited to engage his more

May 30, 2013 12:40 AM Visual Arts

blogimage9312.jpe

Nancy Olson, born in1928, grew up in Milwaukee and attended Wauwatosa East High School.S Sunset Boulevard ,A&E Feature more

Dec 23, 2009 12:00 AM A&E Feature 1 Comments

blogimage9318.jpe

The movie expands uponthe Broadway show, transforming it cinematically—and rightly TheEnglish Patient ,Film more

Dec 23, 2009 12:00 AM Film Reviews

SOCIAL UPDATES