Film Clips: Oct. 5, 2017
Oct 3, 2017 2:20 PM Lisa Miller Film Clips
Secrets, Lies, Mysteries
Railroad trains have beensettings for mysteries since the days of Agatha Christie and Alfred Hitchcock.A train is a compartmentalized world unto itself, moving through the outerworld slowly enough for passengers to catch a.. more
Oct 7, 2016 2:49 PM David Luhrssen I Hate Hollywood
Film Clips 10.5
Writer-Director Nate Parker’s The Birth of a Nation is a rebuke of the earlier movie of the same name. In Parker’s film, the setting is the pre-Civil War era and concerns the 1831 slave revolt led by Nat Turner. more
Oct 4, 2016 2:46 PM Shepherd Express Staff Film Clips
Elvis & Nixon, Miles Ahead & More: Film Clips
In one of the strangest footnotes in the history of strange times, Elvis Presley showed up at the White House in 1970 asking to see Richard Nixon. In the highly amusing comedy Elvis & Nixon, Michael Shannon plays Elvis with a straight face ... more
Apr 19, 2016 3:21 PM Shepherd Express Staff Film Clips
Sicario
With Sicario, Québécois director Denis Villeneuve demonstrates consummate skill combining a complex, action-packed narrative with highly nuanced issues about the war on drugs. more
Oct 6, 2015 7:37 PM Nathan Lerner Film Reviews
Into the Woods
Rob Marshall, who directed the last musical to win a Best Picture Oscar, Chicago, successfully brings the Broadway hit, Into the Woods, to the screen with an all-star cast and sensitivity for the thorniness of the folklore behind Sondheim’s... more
Dec 23, 2014 10:29 PM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
Edge of Tomorrow
The specter of alien invasion has haunted the human imagination since H.G. Wells’ War of the Worlds. Drawn from Japanese pulp fiction, Edge of Tomorrow restates Wells’ premise: beings advanced enough to cross interplanetary space have the k... more
Jun 10, 2014 1:39 AM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
Film Clips: June 5
Major Cage (Tom Cruise) and Rita Vrataski (Emily Blunt) are out to save the world—or is it save the day? In Edge of Tomorrow the world and the day are virtually the same thing. Cage must die over and over again, reliving the same experience... more
Jun 4, 2014 8:47 PM None - Do Not Delete Film Clips
Anthony Newman
Withan empty heart and his spirit ebbing away, Wallace Avery is middle-aged and inmid-life crisis. For $3,000 he purchases a new identity, complete with theSocial Security number of a recently deceased man called Anthony Newman, an.. more
Apr 26, 2013 2:25 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
'Salmon Fishing in the Yemen' Comes Up Empty
With an unstable and unpopular government, Yemen has been torn by civil conflict and civil war... more
Mar 27, 2012 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
The Adjustment Bureau
Philip K. Dick was a prolific author who saw the shadowy hands behind the more
Mar 8, 2011 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
OK Go Gets Funky
One thing that is immediately obvious when hearing OK Go’s latest album, Of the Blue Colour of the Sky, is that the band didn’t try to write another song like “Here It Goes Again.” That tune, from the group’s 2005 album Oh No more
Dec 8, 2010 12:00 AM Alan Sculley Music Feature
The Young Victoria
The Young Victoria depicts that romance, the consumingpassion between the beautiful queen The Young Victoria ,Film more
Dec 23, 2009 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
Andy Warhol (Yale University Press), by Arthur C. Danto
Arthur Danto, art criticfor The Nation, calls Warhol “the artist of the second half The Nation ,Books more
Dec 14, 2009 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Books