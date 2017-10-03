RSS

Emily Blunt

bladerunner2049.jpg

Oct 3, 2017 2:20 PM Film Clips

girlonthetrain.jpg.jpe

Railroad trains have beensettings for mysteries since the days of Agatha Christie and Alfred Hitchcock.A train is a compartmentalized world unto itself, moving through the outerworld slowly enough for passengers to catch a.. more

Oct 7, 2016 2:49 PM I Hate Hollywood

birthofanation.jpg.jpe

Writer-Director Nate Parker’s The Birth of a Nation is a rebuke of the earlier movie of the same name. In Parker’s film, the setting is the pre-Civil War era and concerns the 1831 slave revolt led by Nat Turner. more

Oct 4, 2016 2:46 PM Film Clips

elvis_nixon.jpg.jpe

In one of the strangest footnotes in the history of strange times, Elvis Presley showed up at the White House in 1970 asking to see Richard Nixon. In the highly amusing comedy Elvis & Nixon, Michael Shannon plays Elvis with a straight face ... more

Apr 19, 2016 3:21 PM Film Clips

film_sicario_1.jpg.jpe

With Sicario, Québécois director Denis Villeneuve demonstrates consummate skill combining a complex, action-packed narrative with highly nuanced issues about the war on drugs. more

Oct 6, 2015 7:37 PM Film Reviews

film_intothewoods.jpg.jpe

Rob Marshall, who directed the last musical to win a Best Picture Oscar, Chicago, successfully brings the Broadway hit, Into the Woods, to the screen with an all-star cast and sensitivity for the thorniness of the folklore behind Sondheim’s... more

Dec 23, 2014 10:29 PM Film Reviews

edge.jpg.jpe

The specter of alien invasion has haunted the human imagination since H.G. Wells’ War of the Worlds. Drawn from Japanese pulp fiction, Edge of Tomorrow restates Wells’ premise: beings advanced enough to cross interplanetary space have the k... more

Jun 10, 2014 1:39 AM Film Reviews

Major Cage (Tom Cruise) and Rita Vrataski (Emily Blunt) are out to save the world—or is it save the day? In Edge of Tomorrow the world and the day are virtually the same thing. Cage must die over and over again, reliving the same experience... more

Jun 4, 2014 8:47 PM Film Clips

 Withan empty heart and his spirit ebbing away, Wallace Avery is middle-aged and inmid-life crisis. For $3,000 he purchases a new identity, complete with theSocial Security number of a recently deceased man called Anthony Newman, an.. more

Apr 26, 2013 2:25 PM I Hate Hollywood

blogimage18144.jpe

With an unstable and unpopular government, Yemen has been torn by civil conflict and civil war... more

Mar 27, 2012 12:00 AM Film Reviews

blogimage14098.jpe

Philip K. Dick was a prolific author who saw the shadowy hands behind the more

Mar 8, 2011 12:00 AM Film Reviews

blogimage13195.jpe

One thing that is immediately obvious when hearing OK Go’s latest album, Of the Blue Colour of the Sky, is that the band didn’t try to write another song like “Here It Goes Again.” That tune, from the group’s 2005 album Oh No more

Dec 8, 2010 12:00 AM Music Feature

blogimage9316.jpe

The Young Victoria depicts that romance, the consumingpassion between the beautiful queen The Young Victoria ,Film more

Dec 23, 2009 12:00 AM Film Reviews

blogimage9208.jpe

Arthur Danto, art criticfor The Nation, calls Warhol “the artist of the second half The Nation ,Books more

Dec 14, 2009 12:00 AM Books

SOCIAL UPDATES