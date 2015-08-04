Emily Feldmesser
Matthew Crawford Explores ‘The World Beyond Your Head’
In the 21st century, it’s rare to be unaccompanied by technology. Can individuality be fostered underneath all of this technological stimulus? Matthew B. Crawford seeks answers and examines technology’s impact on individuality in The World ... more
Aug 4, 2015 6:07 PM Emily Feldmesser Books
Ola Fresca: Elixir (Pipiki Records)
The newest album by Ola Fresca, Elixir, is all about dance music. Jose Conde, the band’s frontman, knows how to blend Cuban music with rumba, timba and Puerto Rican-style salsa, creating an album that is almost reminiscent of a Miami dance ... more
Aug 4, 2015 5:51 PM Emily Feldmesser Album Reviews
Christopher Paul Stelling: Labor Against Waste (Anti-)
At first glance, Christopher Paul Stelling could seem like a typical country/folk singer-songwriter: soft acoustic guitar with quick lyrics. But examining his latest release, Labor Against Waste, more deeply reveals a stellar performer with... more
Jul 28, 2015 6:06 PM Emily Feldmesser Album Reviews
Peru Boom!: Bass, Bleeps & Bumps From Peru’s Electronic Underground (Tiger’s Milk Records/Strut Records)
Third in a series, Peru Boom! offers a variety of sounds from Peruvian club music, combining traditional club music with traditional Peruvian Cumbia. Featured artists include Chakruna, Animal Chuki and Deltatron more
Jul 14, 2015 8:09 PM Emily Feldmesser Album Reviews
Acacia Theatre’s Opal Has Two Bright Stars
Opal, the new production by the Acacia Theatre Company, tells a supposedly true story taken from the diary of an orphaned aristocratic French girl who winds up in an Oregon lumber town more
Jul 15, 2015 12:10 AM Emily Feldmesser Theater
Opening Closed Doors
Kayleigh Rucktenwald became profoundly deaf at 19 months old but that hasn’t stopped her from pursuing her true passion, hair styling and design. A graduate of Vici Beauty School, she opened her own salon, Have a Good Hair Day!, in March 20... more
Jul 7, 2015 11:32 PM Emily Feldmesser Off the Cuff
Kendrick Lamar w/ Schoolboy Q @ Marcus Amphitheater
Kendrick Lamar displayed his immense talent Wednesday night, though his hour set left many fans wanting more. more
Jul 2, 2015 9:00 AM Emily Feldmesser Concert Reviews
Steve Riley and the Mamou Playboys: Voyageurs
Voyageurs, the newest effort by Steve Riley and the Mamou Playboys, brings some Cajun spice into listeners’ lives. more
Jun 2, 2015 8:13 PM Emily Feldmesser Album Reviews