Emily Feldmesser

In the 21st century, it's rare to be unaccompanied by technology. Can individuality be fostered underneath all of this technological stimulus? Matthew B. Crawford seeks answers and examines technology's impact on individuality in The World Beyond Your Head.

Aug 4, 2015 Books

The newest album by Ola Fresca, Elixir, is all about dance music. Jose Conde, the band's frontman, knows how to blend Cuban music with rumba, timba and Puerto Rican-style salsa, creating an album that is almost reminiscent of a Miami dance club.

Aug 4, 2015 Album Reviews

At first glance, Christopher Paul Stelling could seem like a typical country/folk singer-songwriter: soft acoustic guitar with quick lyrics. But examining his latest release, Labor Against Waste, more deeply reveals a stellar performer with depth.

Jul 28, 2015 Album Reviews

Third in a series, Peru Boom! offers a variety of sounds from Peruvian club music, combining traditional club music with traditional Peruvian Cumbia. Featured artists include Chakruna, Animal Chuki and Deltatron

Jul 14, 2015 Album Reviews

Opal, the new production by the Acacia Theatre Company, tells a supposedly true story taken from the diary of an orphaned aristocratic French girl who winds up in an Oregon lumber town

Jul 15, 2015 Theater

offthecuff_kayleighrucktenwalkd1_bymaggievaughn.jpg.jpe

Photo by Maggie Vaughn

Kayleigh Rucktenwald became profoundly deaf at 19 months old but that hasn't stopped her from pursuing her true passion, hair styling and design. A graduate of Vici Beauty School, she opened her own salon, Have a Good Hair Day!, in March 2015.

Jul 7, 2015 Off the Cuff

concertreview_kendricklamar.jpg.jpe

Christian San Jose

Kendrick Lamar displayed his immense talent Wednesday night, though his hour set left many fans wanting more.

Jul 2, 2015 Concert Reviews

albumreview_steveriley.jpg.jpe

Voyageurs, the newest effort by Steve Riley and the Mamou Playboys, brings some Cajun spice into listeners' lives.

Jun 2, 2015 Album Reviews

