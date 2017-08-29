RSS

Emily Patti

Emily Patti is a librarian and freelance writer living in the Milwaukee area. She holds a Master of Library and Information Science from UWM and has been writing for the Shepherd Express since 2010. When she’s not writing articles and reviewing books for professional journals, she enjoys taco trucks, films, Wisconsin-brewed beers and stand-up comedy.

Celebrating 31 years on Milwaukee’s lakefront, Indian Summer festival returns to Henry Maier Festival Park Sept. 8-10 to educate, entertain and promote Native American culture. In anticipation of this year’s festivities, Off the Cuff spoke ... more

Aug 29, 2017 2:44 PM Off the Cuff

Jean Creighton was just fiveyears old when she turned to her mother and asked, “How are the stars born?” Itwas this sense of curiosity that would lead to an impressive academic career inthe fields of physics, astronomy and astrophysic.. more

Nov 3, 2016 2:17 PM Around MKE

Restaurante Juquilita (2344 S. 27th St.) is comfortable and welcoming and features dozens of fantastic Mexican options from standards like tacos and enchiladas to ceviche and camarones a la tinga. more

Jul 5, 2016 3:53 PM Short Order

Rachel Buth

A familiar fixture in the Silver City neighborhood on Milwaukee’s South Side, Thai Bar-B-Que Restaurant has continued to serve traditional Thai cuisine from its modest location since opening in 2006. more

Jan 28, 2015 5:10 PM Dining Out 1 Comments

Thinkstock

Sponsoredby the Wisconsin Chapter of the Percussive Arts Society (PAS) and presented byUW-Milwaukee’s Peck School of the Arts, Days of Percussion is a two-daypercussion festival featuring educational and entertaining clinics,demonstrations, di.. more

Jan 16, 2015 7:35 PM Around MKE

Located in Wauwatosa’s Hyde Park neighborhood, La Tarte bakery and coffeehouse has an eclectic selection of baked goods, soups and freshly prepared coffee. more

Nov 4, 2014 5:42 PM Short Order

One of Milwaukee’s enduring Mexican restaurants, Tres Hermanos is family owned and operated, providing catering and entertainment services in addition to maintaining its Lincoln Avenue location. Modestly sized and brightly decorated, a mura... more

Oct 7, 2014 10:15 PM Dining Preview

Nestled in the Burnham Park neighborhood on Milwaukee’s South Side, El Senorial continues to attract and retain a loyal customer following by providing the genuine tradición and buen sabor (good flavor) it promises more

Sep 11, 2014 6:04 PM Dining Preview

Promising a weekend-long celebration of Celtic culture, the Wisconsin Highland Games returns to the Waukesha Expo Center (1000 Northview Road) for three days of friendly competitions and family orientated festivities. Organized by Wisconsin... more

Aug 21, 2014 6:52 PM Off the Cuff

Imagination and innovation will always be celebrated in the restaurant business. But just as creativity should be encouraged in hopes of breaking new culinary ground, traditional outlooks must also continue to ensure the consistent creation... more

Jul 29, 2014 11:51 PM Dining Preview

Those who happen upon Taqueria Buenavista during their daytime commute should consider making a pit stop at this popular, South Side taqueria truck. Parked near 3118 S. Chase Ave., Taqueria Buenavista serves tacos ($1.50), burritos ($5), to... more

Jul 14, 2014 6:08 PM Dining Preview

To self-professed lifelong chocolate lover Dan Bieser, chocolate making is more than a process; it’s a passion. Since founding Tabal Chocolate two years ago, Bieser has continued to develop recipes and hone his chocolate-making techniques f... more

Jul 7, 2014 12:01 AM Dining Preview

Based out of Rochester, Minn., the Northwoods League is a summer collegiate baseball league dedicated to preparing college players to play professional baseball by mimicking the conditions of the minor league system. On the road and at home... more

Jun 16, 2014 1:21 AM A&E Feature

Milwaukee’s lakefront gets most of the attention, but it’s not the only body of water that helps make our city a great place to live. According to some authorities, Milwaukee means “meeting of the waters,” specifically, the more

May 22, 2014 2:17 AM A&E Feature

On a recent afternoon, two smiling couples emerged from Pop’s Custard (N87 W16459 Appleton Ave.) grasping turtle sundaes and root beer floats as they attempted to shield their faces from the blustering wind, while patrons seated inside the ... more

Mar 5, 2014 5:36 PM Dining Preview

A veritable celebration of stocked breadbaskets, free refills and comfort food, The PeachTree Restaurant manages to both meet and exceed diner expectations by serving affordable Greek and American cuisine in a more

Feb 24, 2014 6:56 PM Dining Preview

Since opening in 1957, Marty’s Pizza efficaciously transitioned from celebrated pizza place to beloved institution by serving up traditional Italian-American comfort food in a casual atmosphere at affordable prices. Nearly 60 years later, M... more

Jan 10, 2014 1:29 AM Dining Preview

Located near the corner of 60th and Vliet, Cold Spoons Gelato (5924 W. Vliet St.) was opened in 2008 by Brett Swider and Sandy Murphy, who also own the Highlands Café across the street. Their intention was to offer fresh food at reasonable ... more

Dec 30, 2013 5:43 PM Off the Cuff

Named after one of the world’s longest rivers and one Southeast Asia’s busiest waterways, Mekong Café represents the distinctive, traditional cuisines of Vietnam, Laos and Thailand on one menu. Mekong Café has been serving Thai marinated cr... more

Dec 30, 2013 12:08 AM Dining Preview

A New Year’s resolution is often a well-intentioned, empty declaration made the morning after an evening of celebration of excess. And while some are content to accept this fact, others have been finding ways to punctuate New Year’s Day wit... more

Dec 23, 2013 9:14 PM A&E Feature

Serving vegan and vegetarian fare, Tricklebee Cafe is a pay-what-you-can restaurant located in the historic Uptown Crossing District. more

Sep 26, 2017 12:00 AM Eat/Drink

Showcasing innovation and creativity on a grand scale, Maker Faire Milwaukee returns to the Wisconsin State Fair Park Exposition Center, Sept. 23-24. Off the Cuff spoke with Milwaukee Makerspace Communications Director and Maker Faire Milwa... more

Sep 19, 2017 2:25 PM Off the Cuff

The Shepherd Express interviews the ACLU of Wisconsin’s executive director Chris Ott, who shares his thoughts about the Presidential Advisory Commission on Election Integrity, LGBTQ rights, immigration and the role of his organization in pr... more

Aug 15, 2017 4:52 PM News Features 2 Comments

STEM Forward is an independent Milwaukee-based nonprofit organization dedicated to engaging children and teens in STEM programming. more

Jul 11, 2017 4:28 PM News Features 5 Comments

Rochester Deli is a popular Downtown Waukesha destination for sandwiches and salads. more

Jun 27, 2017 1:16 PM Short Order

Here's a preview of what's to come at Summerfest on June 28, 2,Summerfest 2017 more

Jun 27, 2017 1:16 PM Summerfest Guide

A celebrated Wauwatosa institution, Ted’s Ice Cream & Restaurant (6204 W. North Ave.) has thrived by keeping things simple. Seating is close quarters with a few tables and two counters; the f,Short Order more

Jun 20, 2017 2:10 PM Short Order

Interview with the National Alliance on Mental Illness’ Greater Milwaukee Executive Director Peter Hoeffel more

Jun 13, 2017 12:47 AM Off the Cuff

Emily Patti interviews Literary Services of Wisconsin’s Executive Director Ginger Duiven about the changing (and increasing) need for adult literacy programs in the Milwaukee area. more

May 23, 2017 2:34 PM Off the Cuff

Charmingly situated in Milwaukee’s Third Ward, Bavette La Boucherie (330 E. Menomonee St.) is a butcher shop and café specializing in local and sustainable meats, delicious soups, sumptuous sandwiches, flavorful salads, creative plates and ... more

May 2, 2017 2:10 PM Off the Cuff

A favorite among Brewers fans for its proximity to Miller Park, the Valley Inn (4000 W. Clybourn St.) serves a serious beer and sandwich selection. more

Apr 4, 2017 1:53 PM Short Order

Serving traditional Laotian and Thai fare, the bustling Silver City restaurant, Vientiane Noodle Shop, offers food that is generously portioned and affordably priced. more

Mar 28, 2017 1:18 PM Short Order

Focused both on the individual and the community, Milwaukee JobsWork is a nonprofit that places motivated, unemployed individuals in jobs in addition to assisting small businesses by facilitating connections with local institutions. Off the... more

Mar 21, 2017 1:08 PM Off the Cuff 1 Comments

It was considered a culinary fairytale of sorts when chef Nell Benton purchased The National Café from owner Michael Diedrick for just $100 back in 2011. Benton was an unemployed chef with similar beliefs who dreamed of owning a restaurant ... more

Jan 31, 2017 1:51 PM Off the Cuff

For those in search of good lunch, Wauwatosa’s Tosa Bowl and Bun (7212 W. North Ave.) warrants consideration. Offering sandwiches, daily entrée and soup specials, salads and party trays this family owned and operated deli celebrates homemad... more

Jan 17, 2017 2:42 PM Short Order

With winter fast approaching and the need for homeless veterans services as necessary as ever, Kirsten Sobieski, executive director of Milwaukee Homeless Veterans Initiative recently took the time to discuss bureaucratic roadblocks, the imp... more

Nov 29, 2016 4:27 PM Off the Cuff

A popular Wauwatosa drinking spot, Leff’s Lucky Town (7208 W State St.) features a cozy interior, comfortable patio seating, a reasonable beer selection and tasty pub menu staples. more

Nov 22, 2016 3:00 PM Short Order

Off the Cuff interview with Milwaukee Public Library Director Paula Kiely regarding the organization’s scope, recent offerings and collaboration with Milwaukee Public Schools. more

Nov 8, 2016 3:58 PM Off the Cuff

