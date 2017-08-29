Emily Patti is a librarian and freelance writer living in the Milwaukee area. She holds a Master of Library and Information Science from UWM and has been writing for the Shepherd Express since 2010. When she’s not writing articles and reviewing books for professional journals, she enjoys taco trucks, films, Wisconsin-brewed beers and stand-up comedy.
Promoting Native American Culture
Celebrating 31 years on Milwaukee’s lakefront, Indian Summer festival returns to Henry Maier Festival Park Sept. 8-10 to educate, entertain and promote Native American culture. In anticipation of this year’s festivities, Off the Cuff spoke ... more
Aug 29, 2017 2:44 PM Emily Patti Off the Cuff
UWM’s Manfred Olson Planetarium Offers Public Shows
Jean Creighton was just fiveyears old when she turned to her mother and asked, “How are the stars born?” Itwas this sense of curiosity that would lead to an impressive academic career inthe fields of physics, astronomy and astrophysic.. more
Nov 3, 2016 2:17 PM Emily Patti Around MKE
Good Meals at Restaurante Juquilita
Restaurante Juquilita (2344 S. 27th St.) is comfortable and welcoming and features dozens of fantastic Mexican options from standards like tacos and enchiladas to ceviche and camarones a la tinga. more
Jul 5, 2016 3:53 PM Emily Patti Short Order
Thai Bar-B-Que: From Mild through Spicy (and Everything in Between)
A familiar fixture in the Silver City neighborhood on Milwaukee’s South Side, Thai Bar-B-Que Restaurant has continued to serve traditional Thai cuisine from its modest location since opening in 2006. more
Jan 28, 2015 5:10 PM Emily Patti Dining Out 1 Comments
Deays of Percussion at UWM
Sponsoredby the Wisconsin Chapter of the Percussive Arts Society (PAS) and presented byUW-Milwaukee’s Peck School of the Arts, Days of Percussion is a two-daypercussion festival featuring educational and entertaining clinics,demonstrations, di.. more
Jan 16, 2015 7:35 PM Emily Patti Around MKE
Sweet Stuff at Tosa’s La Tarte
Located in Wauwatosa’s Hyde Park neighborhood, La Tarte bakery and coffeehouse has an eclectic selection of baked goods, soups and freshly prepared coffee. more
Nov 4, 2014 5:42 PM Emily Patti Short Order
Tres Hermanos’ Eclectic Mexican Menu
One of Milwaukee’s enduring Mexican restaurants, Tres Hermanos is family owned and operated, providing catering and entertainment services in addition to maintaining its Lincoln Avenue location. Modestly sized and brightly decorated, a mura... more
Oct 7, 2014 10:15 PM Emily Patti Dining Preview
El Senorial Serves Mexican Tradition (with a Side of Surprise)
Nestled in the Burnham Park neighborhood on Milwaukee’s South Side, El Senorial continues to attract and retain a loyal customer following by providing the genuine tradición and buen sabor (good flavor) it promises more
Sep 11, 2014 6:04 PM Emily Patti Dining Preview
Wisconsin Highland Games
Promising a weekend-long celebration of Celtic culture, the Wisconsin Highland Games returns to the Waukesha Expo Center (1000 Northview Road) for three days of friendly competitions and family orientated festivities. Organized by Wisconsin... more
Aug 21, 2014 6:52 PM Emily Patti Off the Cuff
Cielito Lindo’s Mexican Tradition
Imagination and innovation will always be celebrated in the restaurant business. But just as creativity should be encouraged in hopes of breaking new culinary ground, traditional outlooks must also continue to ensure the consistent creation... more
Jul 29, 2014 11:51 PM Emily Patti Dining Preview
Tasty Mexican Street Food from Milwaukee’s Taqueria Trucks
Those who happen upon Taqueria Buenavista during their daytime commute should consider making a pit stop at this popular, South Side taqueria truck. Parked near 3118 S. Chase Ave., Taqueria Buenavista serves tacos ($1.50), burritos ($5), to... more
Jul 14, 2014 6:08 PM Emily Patti Dining Preview
Chocolate Made in Milwaukee
To self-professed lifelong chocolate lover Dan Bieser, chocolate making is more than a process; it’s a passion. Since founding Tabal Chocolate two years ago, Bieser has continued to develop recipes and hone his chocolate-making techniques f... more
Jul 7, 2014 12:01 AM Emily Patti Dining Preview
Milwaukee’s Northwoods Collegiate Baseball Team
Based out of Rochester, Minn., the Northwoods League is a summer collegiate baseball league dedicated to preparing college players to play professional baseball by mimicking the conditions of the minor league system. On the road and at home... more
Jun 16, 2014 1:21 AM Emily Patti A&E Feature
Summer Guide 2014
Milwaukee’s lakefront gets most of the attention, but it’s not the only body of water that helps make our city a great place to live. According to some authorities, Milwaukee means “meeting of the waters,” specifically, the more
May 22, 2014 2:17 AM None - Do Not Delete A&E Feature
Come to Poppa for Custard
On a recent afternoon, two smiling couples emerged from Pop’s Custard (N87 W16459 Appleton Ave.) grasping turtle sundaes and root beer floats as they attempted to shield their faces from the blustering wind, while patrons seated inside the ... more
Mar 5, 2014 5:36 PM Emily Patti Dining Preview
New Berlin’s PeachTree Offers Something Special For Everyone
A veritable celebration of stocked breadbaskets, free refills and comfort food, The PeachTree Restaurant manages to both meet and exceed diner expectations by serving affordable Greek and American cuisine in a more
Feb 24, 2014 6:56 PM Emily Patti Dining Preview
Marty’s Pizza serves Italian-American comfort food
Since opening in 1957, Marty’s Pizza efficaciously transitioned from celebrated pizza place to beloved institution by serving up traditional Italian-American comfort food in a casual atmosphere at affordable prices. Nearly 60 years later, M... more
Jan 10, 2014 1:29 AM Emily Patti Dining Preview
Bringing Gelato to Milwaukee's West Side
Located near the corner of 60th and Vliet, Cold Spoons Gelato (5924 W. Vliet St.) was opened in 2008 by Brett Swider and Sandy Murphy, who also own the Highlands Café across the street. Their intention was to offer fresh food at reasonable ... more
Dec 30, 2013 5:43 PM Emily Patti Off the Cuff
Mekong Café Offers A Taste Of Vietnam, Laos And Thailand
Named after one of the world’s longest rivers and one Southeast Asia’s busiest waterways, Mekong Café represents the distinctive, traditional cuisines of Vietnam, Laos and Thailand on one menu. Mekong Café has been serving Thai marinated cr... more
Dec 30, 2013 12:08 AM Emily Patti Dining Preview
Milwaukee's Polar Bear Plunge 2014
A New Year’s resolution is often a well-intentioned, empty declaration made the morning after an evening of celebration of excess. And while some are content to accept this fact, others have been finding ways to punctuate New Year’s Day wit... more
Dec 23, 2013 9:14 PM Emily Patti A&E Feature
Tricklebee Café Serves Vegetarian Meals (and a Side of Hope) in Sherman Park
Serving vegan and vegetarian fare, Tricklebee Cafe is a pay-what-you-can restaurant located in the historic Uptown Crossing District. more
Sep 26, 2017 12:00 AM Emily Patti Eat/Drink
Making Space for Creativity
Showcasing innovation and creativity on a grand scale, Maker Faire Milwaukee returns to the Wisconsin State Fair Park Exposition Center, Sept. 23-24. Off the Cuff spoke with Milwaukee Makerspace Communications Director and Maker Faire Milwa... more
Sep 19, 2017 2:25 PM Emily Patti Off the Cuff
ACLU of Wisconsin's Chris Ott on the Threat to America's Democracy
The Shepherd Express interviews the ACLU of Wisconsin’s executive director Chris Ott, who shares his thoughts about the Presidential Advisory Commission on Election Integrity, LGBTQ rights, immigration and the role of his organization in pr... more
Aug 15, 2017 4:52 PM Emily Patti News Features 2 Comments
Meeting Wisconsin's Workforce Needs
STEM Forward is an independent Milwaukee-based nonprofit organization dedicated to engaging children and teens in STEM programming. more
Jul 11, 2017 4:28 PM Emily Patti News Features 5 Comments
Perfectly Grilled at Waukesha's Rochester Deli
Rochester Deli is a popular Downtown Waukesha destination for sandwiches and salads. more
Jun 27, 2017 1:16 PM Emily Patti Short Order
Summerfest Preview: June 28, 2017
Here's a preview of what's to come at Summerfest on June 28, 2,Summerfest 2017 more
Jun 27, 2017 1:16 PM Emily Patti Summerfest Guide
Ted's in Tosa for Ice Cream, Burgers and Breakfast
A celebrated Wauwatosa institution, Ted’s Ice Cream & Restaurant (6204 W. North Ave.) has thrived by keeping things simple. Seating is close quarters with a few tables and two counters; the f,Short Order more
Jun 20, 2017 2:10 PM Emily Patti Short Order
Advocating for the Mentally Ill
Interview with the National Alliance on Mental Illness’ Greater Milwaukee Executive Director Peter Hoeffel more
Jun 13, 2017 12:47 AM Emily Patti Off the Cuff
Adult Education in Milwaukee
Emily Patti interviews Literary Services of Wisconsin’s Executive Director Ginger Duiven about the changing (and increasing) need for adult literacy programs in the Milwaukee area. more
May 23, 2017 2:34 PM Emily Patti Off the Cuff
Making Meat Local and Sustainable
Charmingly situated in Milwaukee’s Third Ward, Bavette La Boucherie (330 E. Menomonee St.) is a butcher shop and café specializing in local and sustainable meats, delicious soups, sumptuous sandwiches, flavorful salads, creative plates and ... more
May 2, 2017 2:10 PM Emily Patti Off the Cuff
Beer and a Serious Sandwich Selection at Valley Inn
A favorite among Brewers fans for its proximity to Miller Park, the Valley Inn (4000 W. Clybourn St.) serves a serious beer and sandwich selection. more
Apr 4, 2017 1:53 PM Emily Patti Short Order
Laotian Fare at Vientiane Noodle Shop
Serving traditional Laotian and Thai fare, the bustling Silver City restaurant, Vientiane Noodle Shop, offers food that is generously portioned and affordably priced. more
Mar 28, 2017 1:18 PM Emily Patti Short Order
Addressing Unemployment in the Central City
Focused both on the individual and the community, Milwaukee JobsWork is a nonprofit that places motivated, unemployed individuals in jobs in addition to assisting small businesses by facilitating connections with local institutions. Off the... more
Mar 21, 2017 1:08 PM Emily Patti Off the Cuff 1 Comments
Cooking with Love in Walker’s Point
It was considered a culinary fairytale of sorts when chef Nell Benton purchased The National Café from owner Michael Diedrick for just $100 back in 2011. Benton was an unemployed chef with similar beliefs who dreamed of owning a restaurant ... more
Jan 31, 2017 1:51 PM Emily Patti Off the Cuff
Homemade Goodness at Tosa Bowl and Bun
For those in search of good lunch, Wauwatosa’s Tosa Bowl and Bun (7212 W. North Ave.) warrants consideration. Offering sandwiches, daily entrée and soup specials, salads and party trays this family owned and operated deli celebrates homemad... more
Jan 17, 2017 2:42 PM Emily Patti Short Order
No Veteran Left Behind
With winter fast approaching and the need for homeless veterans services as necessary as ever, Kirsten Sobieski, executive director of Milwaukee Homeless Veterans Initiative recently took the time to discuss bureaucratic roadblocks, the imp... more
Nov 29, 2016 4:27 PM Emily Patti Off the Cuff
Leff’s Lucky Town Serves Up Healthy Burgers
A popular Wauwatosa drinking spot, Leff’s Lucky Town (7208 W State St.) features a cozy interior, comfortable patio seating, a reasonable beer selection and tasty pub menu staples. more
Nov 22, 2016 3:00 PM Emily Patti Short Order
Life-Long Learning at Milwaukee Public Library
Off the Cuff interview with Milwaukee Public Library Director Paula Kiely regarding the organization’s scope, recent offerings and collaboration with Milwaukee Public Schools. more
Nov 8, 2016 3:58 PM Emily Patti Off the Cuff
