Eminem
Flare The Floozy Invests in Mixtapes
The most influential contemporary rappers all have one thing in common: a great narrative. Today’s rappers are first and foremost self-mythologizers, and their brands are more
Nov 19, 2012 9:05 PM Evan Rytlewski Local Music
New Release Wrap-Up: The Roots, Eminem
The Roots rose to prominence in the late ’90s by offering an organic alternative to the sample-heavy Puff Daddy hits of the time, but on their ninth studio album, How I Got Over, out today, they’re the ones doing the lazy sampling, reconstituting .. more
Jun 22, 2010 6:31 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
The Unlikely Best Selling Musicians of the 2000s
Here's another fun (or, depending on your predisposition, depressing) exercise that illustrates the dire state of the music industry: Make a list of the best selling artists of the decade. If your list read anything like mine, it would probably in.. more
Jun 2, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Every Album Ever Will Now First Stream on MySpace
Just a few years ago it was headline news when a major artist would stream their new albums on MySpace. Now it's almost as much a requirement as releasing radio singles. The subject line of the e-mail I received today from MySpace's crack PR team .. more
May 18, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Eminem's New Video Expells Gas (Literally, Figuratively)
Eminem's new video for "We Made You" crams in so many goofy costumes and pop-culture spoofs that tit could be called "Without Me 2009"though, given the timeliness of the video's Sarah Palin and Jessica Simpson satires, "Without Me Third-Quarter 2.. more
Apr 7, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Trouble in Mind
Though it deals with lofty issues of race, Alice Childress’ debut play, 1955’s Trouble In Mind ,Today in Milwaukee more
Feb 13, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee 1 Comments
Major Labels Plan Grand 2008 Finale
After a rough year marked by free-falling sales and industry uncertainty-likely only to be further fueled by the greater economic uncertainty-the majors are gearing up for an exhausting run of gigantic, big-name releases for the final two months o.. more
Oct 20, 2008 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Grandmothers Beyond Borders Offers Support
Peterson said she had an inkling of the difficulties facing Ugandan grandmothers prior to What’s your take? Write: editor@shepex.com or comment on this story online at www.e ,News Features more
Sep 24, 2008 12:00 AM None - Do Not Delete News Features
Demians
Nicolas Chapel, a one-Frenchman band, lands somewhere between the progressive rock Building An Empire ,CD Reviews more
Sep 17, 2008 12:00 AM Michael Popke Album Reviews
Gin Blossoms
…And they’re back for some more. Tonight the Gin Blossoms return to Milwauke ' 2008 Creators Syndicate Inc. Write: editor@shepex.com or comment on this story onli ,Today in Milwaukee more
Aug 6, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Brewers vs. Cardinals
The Milwaukee Brewers play the St. Louis Cardinals tonight at a 7:05 p.m. Miller Park gam Rain ,Today in Milwaukee more
Apr 21, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee