Eminem

The most influential contemporary rappers all have one thing in common: a great narrative. Today’s rappers are first and foremost self-mythologizers, and their brands are more

Nov 19, 2012 9:05 PM Local Music

The Roots rose to prominence in the late ’90s by offering an organic alternative to the sample-heavy Puff Daddy hits of the time, but on their ninth studio album, How I Got Over, out today, they’re the ones doing the lazy sampling, reconstituting .. more

Jun 22, 2010 6:31 PM On Music

Here's another fun (or, depending on your predisposition, depressing) exercise that illustrates the dire state of the music industry: Make a list of the best selling artists of the decade. If your list read anything like mine, it would probably in.. more

Jun 2, 2009 4:00 AM On Music

Just a few years ago it was headline news when a major artist would stream their new albums on MySpace. Now it's almost as much a requirement as releasing radio singles. The subject line of the e-mail I received today from MySpace's crack PR team .. more

May 18, 2009 4:00 AM On Music

Eminem's new video for "We Made You" crams in so many goofy costumes and pop-culture spoofs that tit could be called "Without Me 2009"though, given the timeliness of the video's Sarah Palin and Jessica Simpson satires, "Without Me Third-Quarter 2.. more

Apr 7, 2009 4:00 AM On Music

Feb 13, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee 1 Comments

After a rough year marked by free-falling sales and industry uncertainty-likely only to be further fueled by the greater economic uncertainty-the majors are gearing up for an exhausting run of gigantic, big-name releases for the final two months o.. more

Oct 20, 2008 4:00 AM On Music

Sep 24, 2008 12:00 AM News Features

Sep 17, 2008 12:00 AM Album Reviews

Aug 6, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Apr 21, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

