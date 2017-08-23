Emma Rappaport
Where to Watch the Mayweather vs. McGregor Fight in Milwaukee
This Saturday, two of the most well known names in fightingwill come together for the biggest boxing match since Floyd Mayweather took onManny Pacquiao in May of 2015. Mayweather and Conor McGregor will face off at 9p.m. in the T-Mobile Arena .. more
Aug 23, 2017 8:36 PM Emma Rappaport Around MKE 4 Comments
The Former 'Most Interesting Man in the World' to Make an Appearance at DiModa Pizza
On Saturday, August 19 from 7-9 p.m., Jonathan Goldsmith, whoyou may know from his time as Dos Equis’s Most Interesting Man in the World,will be making a personal appearance at DiModa Pizza & Hotspot. Guests will be able to meet Goldsmith.. more
Aug 17, 2017 7:28 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
Community Paint Day with Mayor Tom Barrett Announced at Sherman Park Mural
On Friday, August 4 from 4–5 p.m. the City of MilwaukeeDepartment of Neighborhood Services, Safe and Sound, and artist Tia Richardsonwill be hosting Community Paint Day with the Mayor at the “Sherman Park Rising”mural. Community Paint.. more
Aug 2, 2017 7:46 PM Emma Rappaport Around MKE
Pabst Mansion Celebrates 125th Anniversary with Open House
On Saturday, July 29 from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. the Pabst Familywill sponsor a free, open house in celebration of the Pabst Mansion’s 125thanniversary. Located at 2000 E Wisconsin Ave., the Pabst Mansion openhouse will have self-guided tours,.. more
Jul 20, 2017 9:01 PM Emma Rappaport Around MKE
Deschutes Brewery Supports Hunger Task Force with Milwaukee Street Pub
On Saturday, July 22 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Deschutes Brewery willbring its Street Pub to Milwaukee. The Oregon brewery’s 400-ft travelingfestival will be located along Old World Third Street, near Kilbourn Avenue. The Street Pub will be .. more
Jul 20, 2017 8:44 PM Emma Rappaport Around MKE
Milwaukee Art Museum Offering Weekly Tours of Sculpture Milwaukee Installation
Every Wednesday at 1:30 p.m. until Oct. 18, the MilwaukeeArt Museum will be giving narrated trolley tours as part of Sculpture Milwaukee.The 60 min tours will start at the Museum’s main entranceand go down Wisconsin Avenue where the sc.. more
Jul 13, 2017 8:45 PM Emma Rappaport Around MKE
Wisconsin Avenue Utility Box Murals to Be Revealed Next Week
On Tuesday, July 11 at 12 p.m., Downtown Milwaukee BID #21will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony to reveal the Wisconsin Avenue utility boxmurals. Created by Chicago-born artist, Mauricio Ramirez, the Wisconsin Avenueutility box.. more
Jul 6, 2017 6:39 PM Emma Rappaport Around MKE
‘Wastelands 2’ Film Installation Makes Milwaukee Debut
On Friday, July 7, "Wastelands 2," an immersive filminstallation, will make its Milwaukee debut. Created by artist, Andrew Shirley,the debut will take place at The Lindsay Building (126 S. 2nd St.). "Wastelands 2" is an existential film .. more
Jul 6, 2017 6:32 PM Emma Rappaport Around MKE
Cuban Printmaking
Cuba, the small island nation south of the United States, has experienced its share of economic and political upheaval over the past five decades. Due to political conflicts between the two nations, accurate information about Cuba more
Feb 8, 2011 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Big Boys
Hard-edged satire mixes with lighter humor in Rich Orloff’s Big Boys . Next Act Theatre stages this comedic take on big business in the small, cozy space of the Tenth Street Theatre. Rick Rasmussen’s set makes the executive’s offic more
Feb 7, 2011 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Jacques Brel is Alive and Well and Living in Paris
When listening to the dreamy, visceral work of Jacques Brel, one instantly pictures a man singing by a piano in a smoky bar in Europe. The Belgian singer-songwriter didn’t own a remarkable voice, but his best work perfectly captured more
Feb 4, 2011 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Skylight Opera Brings ‘Jacques Brel’ to Life
The Skylight Opera Theatre reaches for a deliciously wide range of emotion with its production of Jacques Brel Is Alive and Well and Living in Paris. Keith Pitts’ set, designed to look like an old props warehouse, creates the proper mood fo... more
Feb 1, 2011 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Mummies of the World
Ancient Egypt wasn’t the only culture to mummify its dead. Cultures in Asia and South America also produced mummies, and mummified corpses preserved unintentionally by natural means have been discovered throughout Europe. more
Feb 1, 2011 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Ohlsson Falters, But de Waart Continues Mastery With MSO
Pianist Garrick Ohlsson is one of the most accomplished and lasting veterans on the concerto circuit. I don’t recall how often I have heard him play over the years, but surely several to many times. His big guy virility at the keyboard and ... more
Feb 1, 2011 12:00 AM Rick Walters Classical Music
Make a Voyage to Grohmann Museum’s ‘Lake Boats’
Two contemporary artists photograph man in the shadows of mammoth machines in the Milwaukee School of Engineering (MSOE) Grohmann Museum exhibition “Lake Boats: The Photography of Jim Brozek and Christopher Winters” (through April 3). Broze... more
Jan 31, 2011 12:00 AM Peggy Sue Dunigan Visual Arts
Chuck Shepherd's News of the Weird
Two hundred boredom "activists" gathered in London in December at James Ward's "Boring 2010" conference to listen to ennui-stricken speakers glorify all things dreary. Included in the event were a demonstration of milk-tasting (in wine more
Jan 27, 2011 12:00 AM Chuck Shepherd Around MKE
Milwaukee Dance Theatre Network to Host Open Call and Master Class
On Sunday, September 10 from noon-3 p.m., the MilwaukeeDance Theatre Network (MDTN) will host Milwaukee Dance Theatre Network Day atUW-Milwaukee in Mitchell Hall (3032 N Downer Ave., Milwaukee, Wis.). The eventwill allow professional dan.. more
Sep 5, 2017 3:09 PM Emma Rappaport Around MKE
Ayre in the Square Comes to Catalano Square
Every Thursday from 6:30-8:30 p.m. until August 31, Friendsof Catalano Square will be hosting Ayre in the Square. Located in CatalanoSquare, Ayre in the Square is a live concert series that will feature Milwaukeebands from a wide variety of .. more
Jul 19, 2017 6:18 PM Emma Rappaport Around MKE 1 Comments
Marcus Announces New ‘Food-First’ Theater
On Friday, June 30 at 9 a.m. Marcus Theatres willopen the doors to BistroPlex, a new theater with an extensive focus on food.Adjacent from Southridge Mall in Greendale, BistroPlex will feature a widevariety of food with ingredients from .. more
Jun 22, 2017 5:50 PM Emma Rappaport Around MKE