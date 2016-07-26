Emma Roberts
Film Clips 7.28
In Bad Moms, Mila Kunis, Christina Applegate, Jada Pinkett Smith and Annie Mumolo are three moms who are tired of never saying “no” and living only for their families. Thus, Kunis’ character, together with other moms played by Kristen Be... more
Jul 26, 2016 2:48 PM Lisa Miller Film Clips
Just Getting By
George, the protagonist of <em>The Art of Getting By</em>, is a Millennial Holden Caulfield. Like his mid-century precursor, George (Freddie Highmore) is acutely aware of everyone's phoniness, but his aggressive apathy and painful cluelessness see.. more
Jan 19, 2012 2:04 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Milwaukee Natives, Part II (Milwaukee Color)
Even before they arrived in Wisconsin, Europeans had already begun to alter the lives of A The Making of Milwaukee ,Milwaukee Color more
Sep 2, 2009 12:00 AM Sarah Biondich Around MKE 1 Comments