Emma Stone and Steve Carell Replay the 'Battle of the Sexes'
Battle of the Sexes is the true story of the famous 1973 tennis match between Bobby Riggs and tennis star Billie Jean King. more
Sep 26, 2017 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
La La Land out on Blu-ray
From its opening scene on anLA freeway, where drivers stalled in traffic leap from their cars in song anddance, La La Land veers from the routine annoyances of everyday life into acarefully cultivated imaginative world filme.. more
Apr 12, 2017 3:10 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
The Magic of 'La La Land'
Magic is an overused word, especially when writing about movies, but La La Land is truly magical. It reunites Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone for another round of young love following their success with C,Film Reviews more
Dec 20, 2016 1:00 PM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
Film Clips 12.15
Magic is an overused word, but La La Land is truly magical. It reunites Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone for another round of young love following their success with Crazy, Stupid, Love. more
Dec 13, 2016 3:35 PM Shepherd Express Staff Film Clips
Irrational Man
Woody Allen’s latest film, Irrational Man, concerns a philosophy professor (Joaquin Phoenix) who decides to commit murder. more
Jul 28, 2015 8:19 PM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
'Aloha'
In Aloha Bradley Cooper appears as a celebrated military contractor, Brian, who returns to Hawaii where he previously enjoyed a career triumph, but now teams up with a military pilot (Emma Stone) to stop a satellite launch. more
May 26, 2015 3:05 PM Lisa Miller Film Clips
Oscar Predictions
When nominations for Best Picture were announced, I was confident that Selma would win the Oscar. I was wrong. I’m sure of it now! All indicators point to that sleepy but likeable feat of patience and long-range planning, Boyhood . Itsdirector, t.. more
Feb 5, 2015 8:26 PM David Luhrssen I Hate Hollywood
Birdman or (The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance)
The casting for Birdman or (The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance) is perfect for a film focused on the porous line between reality and fantasy. more
Oct 28, 2014 9:40 PM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
Magic in the Moonlight
With his latest European-set piece, Magic in the Moonlight, Woody Allen pulls off a remarkable feat by folding an essay on metaphysics into a glamorously entertaining package. Magic in the Moonlight evokes a bygone era, staging the 1920s a... more
Aug 4, 2014 1:27 AM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
The Amazing Spider-Man 2
Maybe this is a minority view: I thought Toby Maguire was superb as Spider-Man, thank you, and rebooting the franchise so soon was more about Hollywood’s appetite for comic-based blockbusters than any groundswell for putting a new face on t... more
May 5, 2014 8:34 PM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
Film Clips: April 30
Looking forward to his high school graduation, Peter Parker (Andrew Garfield) hungers to spend more time with girlfriend Gwen (Emma Stone), but worries he won’t be able to protect her from the powerful villains looking to rid Manhattan of P... more
Apr 30, 2014 1:53 AM None - Do Not Delete Film Clips
Film Clips: Mar. 21
This adaptation of Jean Hanff Korelitz's novel seeks to spice up Princeton's application process with a moral dilemma. Tina Fey portrays Portia Nathan, a 38-year-old admissions officer gunning for promotion. Portia visits more
Mar 20, 2013 5:52 PM Lisa Miller Film Clips
The Amazing Spider-Man
The question asked by many is “Why?” Specifically, “Why another Spider-Man movie... more
Jul 16, 2012 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
An Oscar for Viola Davis?
The strange paradox of black maids raising the children of wealthy white Southerners in the Jim Crow era is at the heart of The Help, out Dec. 6 on Blu-ray and other formats. Novelist Kathryn Stockett\'s story of African American women in Mississi.. more
Nov 24, 2011 2:22 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Out on Blu-ray/DVD
Piranha finds scantily clad spring-break revelers turned into fish food. Lost in throbbing music and an alcoholic daze, the merrymakers are unaware of attacks taking place around the lake. While working, local sheriff Julie Forester (Elisab... more
Jan 17, 2011 12:00 AM Lisa Miller Home Movies
Paper Man
Low key with a very dry sense of humor and an undercurrent of sadness, Paper Man is the story of a floundering, chronically blocked novelist who settles into a cabin in a remote corner of New York State to write. The novelist, played like a dispir.. more
Jan 12, 2011 12:50 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
