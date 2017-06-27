RSS

Reviews of recent DVD and Blu-ray releases, including “Hee Haw: Pfft! You Was Gone!," Paul Simon, The Concert in Hyde Park and Alone in Berlin. more

Jun 27, 2017 2:11 PM Home Movies

Director Bill Condon commissioned several new songs for his live action reboot of Beauty and the Beast, which was predicted to make a princely $150 million during its opening weekend. more

Mar 14, 2017 2:24 PM Film Clips

Director James Ivory, producer Ismail Merchant and screenwriter Ruth Prawer Jhabvala reached the peak of their powers with Howards End (1992). The new Blu-ray captures the color and vividness of the original 70mm print of this beautifully f... more

Dec 6, 2016 3:51 PM Home Movies

Seventeen years later, no one’s learned from the past when a handful of young people go searching the woods for a legendary evil witch. Sprinkled with humor during its first half, Blair Witch’s final act is hardcore horror. In Bridget Jone... more

Sep 13, 2016 3:17 PM Film Clips

Kenneth Branagh invests many scenes from Henry V (1989) with cinematic sweep and rhythmic visual editing, but the emphasis seldom strays far from great actors engaging the text. Also staring, Judi Dench, Emma Thompson and Derek Jacobi. more

Feb 20, 2015 5:10 PM Home Movies

Adapted from Kami Garcia and Margaret Stohl's first novel in The Caster Chronicles, this supernatural love story is set in a small Southern town. High school senior Ethan (Alden Ehrenreich) is bewitched by intriguing new girl more

Feb 13, 2013 5:24 PM Film Clips

