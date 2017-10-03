RSS

Emmitt Morgans

wittenburg.jpg

Windfall Theatre hosts an irrepressibly fun return to the 16th century this autumn with David Davalos’ pop comedy, Wittenberg. more

Oct 3, 2017 4:00 PM Theater

theatrereview_b&b_(byalexisjordan).jpg.jpe

Photo by Alexis Jordan

This month, Bard & Bourbon Theatre Company presents a warm, minimal staging of Much Ado About Nothing in the cozy space of Theatre Gigante’s Studio Theatre. more

Aug 4, 2015 8:06 PM Theater

shakespeare.jpg.jpe

Boozy Bard Productions FB

This month, Bard & Bourbon Theatre Company presents a warm, minimal staging of Much Ado About Nothing in the cozy space of Theatre Gigante’s Studio Theatre. more

Aug 3, 2015 9:33 AM Theater

theatrereview_soulstice_byamandaschlicher.jpg.jpe

Photo Credit: Amanda Schlicher

Soulstice Theatre stages a production of Martin McDonagh’s dark interrogation drama The Pillowman. more

Apr 20, 2015 12:15 PM Theater

curtains_thepillowman.jpg.jpe

Thinkstock / Getty Images

Martin McDonagh’s The Pillowman is a strikingly vivid interrogation drama that has been staged with great success in the recent past. Next week audiences get another chance to glance into the mind of a man being questioned by authorities as the dr.. more

Apr 11, 2015 11:00 AM Theater

blogimage19767.jpe

The Old and New Testaments receive comic treatment from Phantom Cicada Theater and SummerStage in a production of The Bible: The Complete Word of God (Abridged) at the space at Next Act Theatre. Bo Johnson directs Nate Press, Emmitt Morgans... more

Sep 5, 2012 12:00 AM Theater

blogimage11478.jpe

The War Lovers (Little, Brown), Evan Thomas’ provocatively titled, satirical look at three colorful individuals who became prime movers in the birth of American imperialism, is a page-turning biographical account of human folly at its most ... more

Jul 6, 2010 12:00 AM Books

SOCIAL UPDATES