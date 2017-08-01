RSS

Emn

aegateway_charles_byshepherdstaff.jpg.jpe

Charles Q. Sullivan, artistic and music director of Early Music Now for the past 16 years, retires; but he will still be an active member of the musical arts community in Milwaukee for some time to come as a performer and conductor. more

Aug 1, 2017 2:36 PM A&E Feature

classicalrev.jpg.jpe

It was a Medieval and Renaissance journey around the Mediterranean with the Alba Consort at Wisconsin Lutheran College on Saturday, presented by Early Music Now. The name of the New York based ensemble comes from a more

Nov 19, 2012 8:37 PM Classical Music

Life is difficult enough for people entering their teens. As difficult as it might seem for most people, the pressures of suddenly expanding quasi-adulthood must be extremely difficult for kids entering adolescence with serious chronic diseases... more

Feb 22, 2011 6:05 PM Theater

TEMPO International`honored women from around the state, bestowing its Leadership Award to Hair, ,Boris + Doris on the town more

May 6, 2009 12:00 AM Around MKE

SOCIAL UPDATES