Township Slow It Down on ‘Impact Bliss’
Like some of the albums it most recalls—Codeine’s Frigid Stars, Galaxie 500’s On Fire—Township’s debut LP has a way of making time stand still. more
May 2, 2017 3:14 PM Evan Rytlewski Local Music
Dreamhouse Look to a Simpler Era of Pop-Punk
While many of the emo acts they grew up listening to have moved on to pop, Milwaukee’s Dreamhouse vow to keep the guitars front and center. more
Dec 27, 2016 1:40 PM Steve Lampiris Local Music
This Week in Milwaukee: Oct. 27-Nov. 2
The Rave welcomes three huge rap shows while Milwaukee bands get in the Halloween spirit. more
Oct 25, 2016 1:53 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Boxcutter Copes Through Pop-Punk
Boxcutter looks to Green Day, Brand New and Taking Back Sunday on the project’s openly reverential Stuck EP. more
Oct 18, 2016 4:04 PM Evan Rytlewski Local Music
Bright Black Reluctantly Embrace the ‘E’ Word
It’s a lonely existence being an emo band in Milwaukee. Although the city was one of the creative hubs for the genre during its ’90s incarnations, emo hasn’t had much of a presence here since,Local Music more
Sep 6, 2016 3:09 PM Evan Rytlewski Local Music 1 Comments
This Week in Milwaukee: July 21-27
Børns, Dälek, Dr. Dog and Sunny Day Real Estate’s Jeremy Enigk should keep concertgoers plenty busy this week. more
Jul 19, 2016 3:43 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Estates Cut to the Chase
For their latest LP, the Milwaukee emo trio Estates sojourned for a weekend at Hum guitarist Matt Talbott’s studio. more
May 5, 2015 9:19 PM Evan Rytlewski Music Feature
Fall Out Boy’s Fortuitous Second Chance
Taking musical chances may have backfired on 2009’s Folie à Deux, but it paid off on Fall Out Boy’s reunion effort. more
Dec 9, 2014 7:30 PM Alan Sculley Music Feature
Influenced: Estates' Charlie Markowiak on the Glory Days of Smashing Pumpkins
In Influenced, we talk to Milwaukee musicians about the artists that shaped and inspired them, both as performers and listeners.The Milwaukee three piece Estates formed just two years ago, but they c,Music Feature more
May 12, 2014 1:56 PM Sahan Jayasuriya Music Feature
Tim Kasher @ Milwaukee Opry
Tim Kasher has never recorded a concept album where he literally sleeps with his mother, kills his father then blinds himself, but he's come pretty damn close at least two or three times. Unfolding,Concert Reviews more
Mar 31, 2014 10:22 AM Evan Rytlewski Concert Reviews
Estates Breathe Life into the Emo Revival on Their Self-Titled EP
I say this all the time when I write about emo, but as Midwesterners, this stuff runs through our veins. If you’re a rock fan who grew up in the ’90s, you were exposed to it constantly, either at small punk shows or through the genre’s more commer.. more
Mar 4, 2014 7:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
The Benjamins Reunite for Pablove, Release New EP
Somewhere beside “bass player upset at lead singer for hogging the spotlight” and “guitarist’s girlfriend lobbying for more solos,” failure to get a record deal sits prominently on the lists of reasons bands call it quits. But it’s no... more
Jan 15, 2014 2:09 AM Tyler Maas Local Music
Stream the Debut EP From Fond Du Lac's Township, "Worn"
You’ll find a lot of genre tags on Worn , the debut EP from the Fond du Lac band Township: alternative, indie, rock, pop punk, grunge, etc. And none of them are inaccurate, per se, but all of them bury the lede, because make no bones about it, thi.. more
Jan 3, 2014 5:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Jets to Brazil Oldie Resurfaces at Miller Park
I'm used to hearing all kinds of weird music at Miller Park—organ novelties, original rap songs about Prince Fielder, reggaeton—but I think this was the weirdest one yet: Last night the stadium played a fairly lengthy excerpt of "Lemon Yellow Blac.. more
Jul 29, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Cute is What We Aim For
For those who didn’t get their fill of fashionable emo-punk at the Warped Tour, Cute Rotation ,Today in Milwaukee more
Aug 9, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Warped Tour
What’s largely missing from this year’s line-up of the Warped Tour, the countr Washington Post ,Today in Milwaukee more
Aug 1, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee 1 Comments