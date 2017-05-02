RSS

Emo

Like some of the albums it most recalls—Codeine’s Frigid Stars, Galaxie 500’s On Fire—Township’s debut LP has a way of making time stand still. more

May 2, 2017 3:14 PM Local Music

While many of the emo acts they grew up listening to have moved on to pop, Milwaukee’s Dreamhouse vow to keep the guitars front and center. more

Dec 27, 2016 1:40 PM Local Music

The Rave welcomes three huge rap shows while Milwaukee bands get in the Halloween spirit. more

Oct 25, 2016 1:53 PM This Week in Milwaukee

Boxcutter looks to Green Day, Brand New and Taking Back Sunday on the project’s openly reverential Stuck EP. more

Oct 18, 2016 4:04 PM Local Music

It’s a lonely existence being an emo band in Milwaukee. Although the city was one of the creative hubs for the genre during its ’90s incarnations, emo hasn’t had much of a presence here since,Local Music more

Sep 6, 2016 3:09 PM Local Music 1 Comments

Børns, Dälek, Dr. Dog and Sunny Day Real Estate’s Jeremy Enigk should keep concertgoers plenty busy this week. more

Jul 19, 2016 3:43 PM This Week in Milwaukee

Photo credit: Dave Zylstra/Shepherd Express

For their latest LP, the Milwaukee emo trio Estates sojourned for a weekend at Hum guitarist Matt Talbott’s studio. more

May 5, 2015 9:19 PM Music Feature

Photo Credit: Jack Edinger

Taking musical chances may have backfired on 2009’s Folie à Deux, but it paid off on Fall Out Boy’s reunion effort. more

Dec 9, 2014 7:30 PM Music Feature

In Influenced, we talk to Milwaukee musicians about the artists that shaped and inspired them, both as performers and listeners.The Milwaukee three piece Estates formed just two years ago, but they c,Music Feature more

May 12, 2014 1:56 PM Music Feature

Photo credit: Justin Markert

Tim Kasher has never recorded a concept album where he literally sleeps with his mother, kills his father then blinds himself, but he's come pretty damn close at least two or three times. Unfolding,Concert Reviews more

Mar 31, 2014 10:22 AM Concert Reviews

I say this all the time when I write about emo, but as Midwesterners, this stuff runs through our veins. If you’re a rock fan who grew up in the ’90s, you were exposed to it constantly, either at small punk shows or through the genre’s more commer.. more

Mar 4, 2014 7:00 PM On Music

Somewhere beside “bass player upset at lead singer for hogging the spotlight” and “guitarist’s girlfriend lobbying for more solos,” failure to get a record deal sits prominently on the lists of reasons bands call it quits. But it’s no... more

Jan 15, 2014 2:09 AM Local Music

You’ll find a lot of genre tags on Worn , the debut EP from the Fond du Lac band Township: alternative, indie, rock, pop punk, grunge, etc. And none of them are inaccurate, per se, but all of them bury the lede, because make no bones about it, thi.. more

Jan 3, 2014 5:00 PM On Music

