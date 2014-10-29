Emperor of China
Justin Vernon Moves Ahead with His 2015 Eaux Claire Music and Arts Festival
Since rising to fame with Bon Iver, Justin Vernon continued to call his native Eau Claire home, building a studio there and singing the city’s praises in interview after interview while calling attention to its music scene. Vernon’s latest display.. more
Oct 29, 2014 2:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Ryan Adams To Play Milwaukee for First Time Since 2007
It's shaping up to be a busy year for Ryan Adams. This fall the singer will release his latest self-produced album, Gimmie Something Good (out Sept. 9 on PAX-AM/Blue Note Records), and next month he'll release the latest installment of his 7-inch .. more
Jul 22, 2014 1:26 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Confessions: March 17
I've undergone chemo on and off for years. Every time my hair is starting to fall out I ask unsuspecting people to itch my head as my hands are full. Lots of hair falls out at the first slightest touch more
Mar 17, 2014 5:37 PM None - Do Not Delete Around MKE
Something Special from China
While the Emperor of China (1010 E. Brady St.) has an extensive menu year round, their seasonal “special” menus—not available on all days—add even more depth more
Jun 25, 2013 11:54 PM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview
12 Angry Men in Elm Grove
Just a few days before Angry Young Men and their puppets take the stage of the Oriental Theatre for Halloween, 12 Angry Men take the stage of Elm Grove's Sunset Playhouse. And the two shows couldn't possible be more different. A serious courtroo.. more
Oct 21, 2012 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Emperor of China
As perennial Shepherd Express winners, gracious owners Jimmy and Kalen Horng are running out of wall space on which to display their Best Of award plaques. The acclaim is well deserved. Careful and friendly service, fresh, delicious food... more
Nov 9, 2011 12:00 AM None - Do Not Delete Best of Milwaukee 2011
Emperor of China’s Quarterly Specials Menu
Emperor of China (1010 E. Brady St.) offers an extensive Chinese menu with many regional specialties. And when the kung pao chicken and twice-cooked pork start to seem mundane, the restaurant provides another option: a quarterly “specials” ... more
May 11, 2010 12:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview
Milwaukee's Best Chinese Restaurant
1010 E. Brady St Shepherd Express ,Best of Milwaukee 2009 more
Nov 15, 2009 12:00 AM Emily Patti Best of Milwaukee 2009
The Legacy of Richard Oulahan
The Legacy of RichardOulahan Spanish Journal ,News more
May 14, 2008 12:00 AM Lisa Kaiser News