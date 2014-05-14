Employment
Still Separate, Still Unequal
Sixty years ago this week, in a unanimous decision, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled in Brown v. Board of Education that “separate but equal” schools for black and white more
May 14, 2014 2:03 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features 1 Comments
TMJ4 Made the Mistake of Putting Juiceboxxx on Live Television
There are more than 80 acts performing at Saturday's Eastside Music Tour, and yet somehow for its segment previewing the event TMJ4 ended up with Juiceboxxx, arguably the one least suited for live television. The enthusiastic Milwaukee rapper grac.. more
Feb 28, 2014 6:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Rosin Documents ‘The Rise of Women’
Men are in deep trouble, and it would seem it’s their own damn fault. In The End of Men and the Rise of Women (Riverhead), Hanna Rosin lays out an impressive array of studies, statistics, stories and anecdotes... more
Sep 28, 2012 1:35 PM Roger K. Miller Books
Issue of the Week: Where Are the Jobs?
We'll give credit where it's due. The job numbers that Gov. Scott Walker rushed out before the June 5 recall election were confirmed by the federal Bureau of Labor Statistics last week. They show that Wisconsin gained jobs in 2011, instead.... more
Jul 3, 2012 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 18 Comments
Why Recall Scott Walker?
Last week, Gov. Scott Walker rushed out new, unverified employment data showing the “good news” that the state added 23,321 jobs in 2011, or less than 1% of the 2.7 million jobs in Wisconsin. But Walker's “good news... more
May 23, 2012 12:00 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features 19 Comments
Issue of the Week: Walker's Wisconsin Isn't Working
When Gov. Scott Walker took office a year ago, he promised to create 250,000 jobs by the end of the first term. But the unfortunate truth is that Walker has the worst job-creation record of all 50 governors. According to the latest figure... more
Apr 25, 2012 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 16 Comments
Breakthrough on Stalled Harley-Davidson Development?
Looks like the city will let Harley-Davidson off the hook for its obligation to build 100,000 square feet of office or commercial space in the Menomonee Valley. As part of its 2005 museum complex... more
Sep 7, 2011 12:00 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features 6 Comments
New Release Wrap-Up: Theophilus London
It's a motley mix of new releases this week, including a new They Might Be Giants record (for adults) and a new album from non-producing producer DJ Khaled. I haven't digested any of these releases enough to weigh in on them, but I am getting a ki.. more
Jul 19, 2011 6:35 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Hart, Braun, Gallardo named All-Stars
Despite not being on the ballot, Corey Hart, who leads the league in many offensive categories, made the player vote and due to injury to fan-voted Jason Heyward of the Braves, may be in line to start the All-Star Game next to Ryan Braun. Braun .. more
Jul 4, 2010 6:05 PM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
B.o.B.'s Adventures of Bobby Ray and the Case for Bad Rapping
Atlanta's rising star B.o.B. raps like English is not his native language, emphasizing the wrong words as if he doesn't always understand the meaning of what he's saying. He doesn't just gravitate toward cliches and easy rhymeshe delivers them wit.. more
Apr 28, 2010 5:25 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
The New Pornographers @ The Pabst Theater, June 12
Mar 23, 2010 12:56 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
College First, Jobs Later
Selecting a college has always been one of the most important decisions a person will make, but with today’s one-two punch of rising tuition costs and spiking unemployment, the stakes have rarely seemed higher. For most of the population, a... more
Mar 3, 2010 12:00 AM Evan Rytlewski Around MKE
Stimulus Funds Beginning to Appear in Wisconsin
Four months after President BarackObama signed the American Recovery and Reinvestment Act (ARRA), thebillions of dollars slated for Wisconsin are beginning to appear. ,News Features more
Jul 1, 2009 12:00 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features 2 Comments
How the Stimulus Funds Will Aid the State
With the approval of the $789billion American Recovery and Reinvestment Act, President Barack Obamadelivered on his promise to stabilize the sagging economy he inheritedfrom ex-President Geor,News Features more
Feb 18, 2009 12:00 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features
Mr. Jobs
Milwaukee job czar Donald Sykes discusses the city’s efforts to create employment Shepherd ,None more
Jan 21, 2009 12:00 AM Louis Fortis Around MKE 6 Comments
The Frustrating Mission of Putting Inmates to Work
Even in a good job market, the most difficult to employ are those with a criminal record a What’s your take? Write: editor@shepex.com or comment on this story online at www.ex ,News Features more
Jan 8, 2009 12:00 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features 3 Comments
A Simple Solution to Unemployment
Some low-income Milwaukee women were able to boost their wages by 62% just by earning back What’s your take? Write: editor@shepex.com or comment on this story online at www.ex ,News Features more
Dec 3, 2008 12:00 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features 3 Comments
The Hottest Jobs
Engineers,skilled machinists and welders are among the hardest-to-fill jobs in the Milwau Funnyin Farsi ,The New Economy more
May 5, 2008 12:00 AM Ken Reibel Around MKE
The 10 Hardest Jobs to Fill
The 10 Hardest Jobs to Fill 1.Engineers Source: Manpower Inc.'s 2008 survey of U.S. employers ,The New Economy more
May 5, 2008 12:00 AM Ken Reibel Around MKE
Shakespeare In The Park With Alverno
A group of friends met at a pizza place in Kenosha in early 1992. There they started plans that ultimately developed into The Midwest Children’s Theatre. The educational theatre group has worked extensively with area schools over the years. The.. more
Dec 31, 1969 11:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater