RSS

Enabler

eyehategod.jpg.jpe

Eyehategod

Appleton, Wis. is kicking off the summertime music festival season with the sonic equivalent of a punch to the face. No Tomorrow Festival, taking place June 14 and 15 (with a pre-show occurring Fri,Music Feature more

Jun 12, 2014 1:31 PM Music Feature 1 Comments

enabler metallica.jpg.jpe

In Influenced, we talk to Milwaukee musicians about the artists that shaped and inspired them, both as performers and listeners. An international touring schedule and prolific output have earned Mi,Music Feature more

Mar 6, 2014 12:30 AM Music Feature

blogimage19698.jpe

They should have been bigger. After putting out two strong EPs, 2010's Failures and 2011's Shallows, Milwaukee-based post-metal band Maidens are breaking up. Thankfully, they will be... more

Aug 29, 2012 12:00 AM Local Music

SOCIAL UPDATES