Appleton’s No Tomorrow Festival Gathers Metal and Hardcore Greats
Appleton, Wis. is kicking off the summertime music festival season with the sonic equivalent of a punch to the face. No Tomorrow Festival, taking place June 14 and 15 (with a pre-show occurring Fri,Music Feature more
Jun 12, 2014 1:31 PM Michael Carriere Music Feature 1 Comments
Influenced: Enabler's Jeff Lohrber on a Lifetime of Loving Metallica
In Influenced, we talk to Milwaukee musicians about the artists that shaped and inspired them, both as performers and listeners. An international touring schedule and prolific output have earned Mi,Music Feature more
Mar 6, 2014 12:30 AM Sahan Jayasuriya Music Feature
R.I.P. Maidens
They should have been bigger. After putting out two strong EPs, 2010's Failures and 2011's Shallows, Milwaukee-based post-metal band Maidens are breaking up. Thankfully, they will be... more
Aug 29, 2012 12:00 AM Michael Carriere Local Music