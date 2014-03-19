Some Enchanted Evening
This Week in Milwaukee: Mar. 20-26
The Josh Berwanger Band, Childish Gambino, Drive-By Truckers and more. more
Mar 19, 2014 5:13 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
A Tribute to Rodgers and Hammerstein
Rodgers and Hammerstein had been writing music together for a very, very long time. Somewhere around the dawn of pop music when all kinds of fusion was going on between American music of various kinds, these two guys were producing some of th.. more
Oct 7, 2011 2:22 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Downtown Employee Appreciation Week
Freebies, entertainment and time-wasters abound this week as part of Downtown Employee Appreciation Week, a hodgepodge of morale-boosting free events held throughout Downtown and the Third Ward. Today’s festivities include lunchtime office ... more
Jul 29, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee