End Of The Day Distraction
Sylvan Esso Performs "Dress" Live on IndieATL
If you couldn't make it out to Sylvan Esso's recent show at the Pabst Theater, which we have an interesting review of, take in this recent live performance of "Dress" from an indieATL Session.Also, feel free to watch their latest music videos here.. more
Sep 18, 2014 5:43 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
Bryan Cranston Puts on a One-Man Postseason Baseball Show
If you're looking for some MLB postseason entertainment we'd all like it to come from the Brewers. But if not, Bryan Cranston has stepped up to the plate. As we gear up for October, watch Bryan Cranston put on a one-man postseason show. more
Sep 16, 2014 7:42 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
End of the Day Distraction: Jazz Hands!
Jun 5, 2014 6:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
End of the Day Distraction: Milwaukee's Lakefront
It can be pretty tough to beat a weekend on the water, so for this distraction take a break and enjoy a quiet evening spent along Milwaukee's humble lakefront. more
Jun 3, 2014 7:30 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
End of the Day Distraction: Milwaukee Time Lapse
In this distraction, take a little time to enjoy a Milwaukee sunset, snow shower and sunrise. This video was submitted by filmmaker and editor Gregg Monteith. Milwaukee Timelapse from Gregg Monteith on Vimeo. more
May 28, 2014 7:50 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
End of the Day Distraction: Just Some Otters Playing a Keyboard
In this distraction The Smithsonian's National Zoo reminds us why we need to protect these little guys. Below you can watch a ragtag bunch of Asian Small-Clawed Otters do their best impersonation of Liberace. more
May 27, 2014 7:10 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
Admirals vs. Stars
The Milwaukee Admirals’ 7 p.m. game against the Texas Stars tonight at the Bradley Center features a couple of odd promotions. Christopher Knight, the actor who played Peter Brady, will be there with his wife Adrianne Curry, the first more
Mar 31, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Hating Health Care
We happened to be in Washington, D.C., during the historic passage of health care reform, an achievement that visionary Democratic and Republican presidents had sought for three-quarters of a century.That same day, we walked from the White ... more
Mar 30, 2010 12:00 AM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 6 Comments