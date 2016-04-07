Enderis Park
Farmers Market to Launch in Enderis Park
A new farmers market is set to launch Sunday, June 19 atEnderis Park. The market will feature fresh fruits and vegetables alongwith locally made foods and beverages. It will be open Sundays from 10 a.m. to2 p.m. through Sept. 25.“The.. more
Apr 7, 2016 5:14 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
Boris and Doris On the Town
Museum Milestone: Jim Kelly, head of exhibits at the Milwaukee Public Museum (MPM), had planned to complete a half-century tenure there. But budgets cut short his plan at the 48-year mark. The effervescent Irishman was, however... more
Sep 5, 2012 12:00 AM None - Do Not Delete Around MKE
Cabaret
The Milwaukee Rep opens its first season under new artistic director Mark Clements with a production of the 1966 hit Broadway musical drama Cabaret . With a substantial cast and choreography by Milwaukee Ballet’s Michael Pink more
Oct 21, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee