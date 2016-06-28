Endgame
American Players Theatre’s Magical Outdoor Performance Experience
Home to American Players Theatre (APT) is a magical natural outdoor amphitheater on a hill in the middle of the woods that lies two hours from Milwaukee in Spring Green. APT is a repertory theater company of 37 years that pays tribute to Sh... more
Jun 28, 2016 3:57 PM Amanda Sullivan A&E
Radiolab's "Apocalyptical" Explored The End at the Riverside Theater
When it comes to the kind of philosophically scientific stories the program explores, Radiolab has a huge home-field advantage with their chosen medium, where a little audio magic can transport lis,Concert Reviews more
Oct 14, 2013 11:07 AM Thomas Michalski Concert Reviews
More than you might want to know about Prince
Yesterday's picture of Prince Fielder rounding the bases (shown below) caused quite a furor over the apparent Brewers underwear Prince was wearing. I actually first noticed the blue sticking out of the pants in this picture. Check out Bill Hall.We.. more
Sep 25, 2008 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Plagiarism Weekly
Aug 7, 2008 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Manny Parra shows his pants
ESPN.com has Manny Parra doing a demonstration on how to wear your pants high. Good stuff. more
Jul 30, 2008 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Enter the title...Geaux Tigers - LSU Baseball wins in bottom of
Yesterday's LSU CWS game seemed like it was over from almost the beginning. The Rice Owls took the lead early and continued to tack on runs throughout the game. Going into the bottom of the ninth, the Tigers were down 5-2.Of course, ESPN's ticker .. more
Jun 18, 2008 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Endgame
In typical Samuel Beckett fashion, very little happens in the one-act play Endgame. Two c Endgame ,Today in Milwaukee more
Apr 10, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Incurable Despair
You’re on Earth, there’s no cure for that,” bellows Michael Corkins, pla Endgame. ,Theater more
Mar 26, 2008 12:00 AM Aisha Motlani Theater
Endgame
In typical Samuel Beckett fashion, very little happens in the one act play Endgame. Two c Endgame ,Today in Milwaukee more
Mar 25, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
The End of the World
Fourpeople,two ash bins a Endgame ,Theater more
Mar 12, 2008 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater