The English Beat

<p> The 2-Tone movement made waves when it emerged from the U.K. at the end of the 1970s and was cresting around the time of the recordings collected on the DVD-CD set by the English Beat, <em>Live at the US Festival</em> (released by Shout! Fact.. more

Aug 3, 2012 11:57 AM I Hate Hollywood

Dec 9, 2010 5:25 PM Daily Dose

It was just last November that Democraticpresidential candidate Barack Obama scored a res Milwaukee Journal Sentinel ,Taking Liberties more

Oct 28, 2009 12:00 AM Taking Liberties 1 Comments

It’s an unwritten rule that if a band exists on- and off-again long enough without making any new music, eventually that band will splinter off into two bands touring under the same name. At least the Beat, the popular-’80s ska band, were w... more

Jul 5, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Apr 12, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee 10 Comments

I say this as someone who treasures those first three English Beat records: Dave Wakeling, please stop touring. You are making me sad. The English Beat tops even The Specials for the Most Crappy Offshoots and Cash-Ins award—though sometimes the .. more

Feb 4, 2009 5:00 AM On Music

   Thoseof you who were courageous enough to attend the Locust Street Festival Broken Window ,Books more

Jun 18, 2008 12:00 AM Books

If a band exists on- and off-again long enough, eventuallyit will splinter off into two b Foto: Modernity in Central Europe, 1918-1945 ,Today in Milwaukee more

Feb 17, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee 1 Comments

Dave Wakeling has some advice for any '80s band considering reuniting: Stay as far from VH1 as possible. Wakeling learned this lesson several years ago, when his early '80s ska-pop band, the Beat—known in America as the English Beat—a.. more

Feb 15, 2008 5:00 AM On Music

Carr What was the inspiration behind “Playback”? ,This Week in Milwaukee more

Feb 13, 2008 12:00 AM This Week in Milwaukee

Justin Vernon is at the beginning of what’s poised to be a very, very good year. Las Guys on Ice ,This Week in Milwaukee more

Jan 16, 2008 12:00 AM This Week in Milwaukee

