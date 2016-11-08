Enigma Variations
The ‘Enigma’ of Edward Elgar at the MSO
Guest conductor David Danzmayr led the Enigma Variations with the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra last Saturday evening—the latter an excellent and evolved ensemble that sounded terrific and sophisticated throughout the performance. more
Nov 8, 2016 3:11 PM Rick Walters Classical Music
The Best Elgar Ever
Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra Music Director Edo de Waart conducted his last concert of the season last weekend. I cannot help but repeat some of the same thoughts previously written about his transforming impact on more
May 7, 2014 1:10 AM Rick Walters Classical Music
DeWaart conducts Wagner, Mozart and Elgar
This weekend Edo DeWaart will conduct the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra in three wonderful works in place of the originally scheduled concert-length Mahler Sixth Symphony. The program will begin with Richard Wagner’s enchanting Siegfried Idy... more
May 1, 2014 5:44 PM Jeff Poniewaz Classical Music
A Victorian Catholic Dream
Edward Elgar’s monumental The Dream of Gerontius is a repertory staple in Britain, but is not often heard in the U.S. Before last weekend, the last Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra performance was in 1980. Though the more
Jun 5, 2013 5:33 PM Rick Walters Classical Music