Enlightened Brewing Company

A group of Milwaukee craft beer enthusiasts took to CompanyBrewing last night to celebrate the release of three beers brewed by the fallBarley to Barrel class.Barely to Barrel takes a group of aspiring craft brewers andbrewery owners on .. more

Nov 17, 2016 8:26 PM Around MKE

A new brewery and taproom, Good City Brewing (2108 N Farwell Ave.), has joined our city’s ranks, and is elaborating on the current trend toward hop-forward brews. Not an IPA fan? Don’t worry; Good City also brews a stout, porter and session... more

Oct 11, 2016 2:25 PM Eat/Drink

From light patio sippers to more complex summertime creations, Lakefront Brewery, Enlightened Brewing Company and Sprecher Brewing Company are starting the season out right with new brews and old favorites. more

May 31, 2016 2:58 PM Eat/Drink

Founded in 2014, James Larson and Tommy Vandervort’s Enlightened Brewing Company is going strong with popular and creatively named brews. The owners plan to expand their space and add a tasting room next month to meet rising demand. more

Apr 5, 2016 4:35 PM Eat/Drink

Lee’s Luxury Lounge features one of the most laid-back, positive atmospheres of any watering hole in Milwaukee. This is in part because of the way it’s laid out, with three tiers separating the bar. Enjoy a jukebox, game room, 10 taps and a... more

Nov 3, 2015 7:48 PM Eat/Drink 1 Comments

Big Bay Brewing Hop Around English base malts combined with Munich caramel and chocolate specialty malts team up with Wisconsin-grown Columbus, Cascade and Centennial hops providing a delicio,Fall Drink Guide 2015 more

Sep 24, 2015 12:03 PM Fall Drinks Guide

