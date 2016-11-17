Enlightened Brewing Company
Barley to Barrel Release Party Comes to Company Brewing
A group of Milwaukee craft beer enthusiasts took to CompanyBrewing last night to celebrate the release of three beers brewed by the fallBarley to Barrel class.Barely to Barrel takes a group of aspiring craft brewers andbrewery owners on .. more
Nov 17, 2016 8:26 PM Rob Hullum Around MKE
Good Brewing in the City of Beer
A new brewery and taproom, Good City Brewing (2108 N Farwell Ave.), has joined our city’s ranks, and is elaborating on the current trend toward hop-forward brews. Not an IPA fan? Don’t worry; Good City also brews a stout, porter and session... more
Oct 11, 2016 2:25 PM Franklin K.R. Cline Eat/Drink
The Beers of Summer
From light patio sippers to more complex summertime creations, Lakefront Brewery, Enlightened Brewing Company and Sprecher Brewing Company are starting the season out right with new brews and old favorites. more
May 31, 2016 2:58 PM Emily Patti Eat/Drink
'Homebrewing on Steroids'
Founded in 2014, James Larson and Tommy Vandervort’s Enlightened Brewing Company is going strong with popular and creatively named brews. The owners plan to expand their space and add a tasting room next month to meet rising demand. more
Apr 5, 2016 4:35 PM Franklin K.R. Cline Eat/Drink
Good Times at Lee's Luxury Lounge
Lee’s Luxury Lounge features one of the most laid-back, positive atmospheres of any watering hole in Milwaukee. This is in part because of the way it’s laid out, with three tiers separating the bar. Enjoy a jukebox, game room, 10 taps and a... more
Nov 3, 2015 7:48 PM Franklin K.R. Cline Eat/Drink 1 Comments
It's Time for Oktoberfest!
Big Bay Brewing Hop Around English base malts combined with Munich caramel and chocolate specialty malts team up with Wisconsin-grown Columbus, Cascade and Centennial hops providing a delicio,Fall Drink Guide 2015 more
Sep 24, 2015 12:03 PM Lacey Muszynski Fall Drinks Guide
Heading for Deep Space
