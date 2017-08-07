Ennio Morricone
The Good, The Bad and The Ugly
The horseman at the heart of The Good, TheBad and The Ugly (1966) says little but casts a long shadow on the face of therocky desert. Sometimes the only sounds are absent-minded humming and thejangling of spurs—until a rifle s.. more
Aug 7, 2017 3:44 PM David Luhrssen I Hate Hollywood
From Movies to Music
PetraHaden likes the sound of movies as much as the vision; drawn to the emotionalartistry of movie scores, the vocalist recorded an album of familiar themesfrom various films. Petra Goes to the Movies (released by Anti- records) run.. more
Feb 5, 2013 1:48 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
The Bombay Royale
Bollywood is a catchall for the prolific, gloriously uneven commercial cinema of India, where the imaginative rear-ends the hackneyed in explosive bursts of song and dance. Some say Bollywood's golden age straddled the 1960s and '70s and the band .. more
Jun 6, 2012 11:32 AM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Out on Blu-ray/DVD
You'd never guess the film RED is adapted from a three-issue comic book published in 2003 and 2004, by Warren Ellis and Cully Hamner, even though a gaudy floral postcard introduces Miami, Washington DC, and Mobile Alabama. The slight story ... more
Feb 3, 2011 12:00 AM Lisa Miller Home Movies
The Man with No Name
A barely perceptible silhouette crawls forward on the trail, a slight shadow on the face of the rocky desert. The silhouette is a horseman at the onset of For A Few Dollars More and the only sounds are the absent-minded humming and jangling of th.. more
Jul 26, 2010 1:32 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Rent
A modern interpretation of Puccini’s La Boheme, Billy Aronson and Jonathan Larson’s 1993 musical Rent is one of the decade’s defining theatrical works, a very contemporary exploration of the life of young, urban countercult,Today in Milw more
Nov 28, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Issue of the Week: Restoring the Vote
As theRestore the Vote Wisconsin Coalition points out, Wisconsin’sfelon disenfranc Shepherd ,Expresso more
Oct 14, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso
Drive-By Truckers Concert Postponed
The Drive-By Truckers show scheduled tonight at the Turner Hall Ballroom has been postponed because of band member Patterson Hood’s recent bout with pneumonia.,Today in Milwaukee more
Feb 25, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee