Rocket Paloma: Rocket Paloma
The first Rocket Paloma EP, Great, found singer Joanna Kerner bemoaning lost love and kvetching about frenemies. On Rocket Paloma’s four songs she’s a cagier, more cryptic observer of the relational goings-on around her, and sounds as if sh... more
Mar 21, 2017 1:28 PM Jamie Lee Rake Album Reviews
Tweed Funk: Come Together
Come Together, the third album from Tweed Funk, finds the Milwaukee ensemble moving from the blues that informed previous efforts to a full-on funkiness that could be mistaken for the soundtrack of a lost ’70s blaxploitation movie. When the... more
Jul 26, 2016 2:03 PM Jamie Lee Rake Album Reviews
Going Third Coastal, with Gregg
Rachel: If you could describe your ensemble or overall personal style in three words, what would they be?Gregg: Comfortable, current and crazy! R: Where do you draw inspiration for your wardrobe?G: I scout out underground designers, usua.. more
Apr 2, 2015 7:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
This Week in Milwaukee: Jan. 29-Feb. 3
This week Death Blues go out with a bang, Wild Child visits Mad Planet and Tapebenders take on Cactus Club. more
Jan 27, 2015 11:12 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Gaze at the Mask-Filled Video for Death Blues' "Languaging"
Among the most remarkable qualities of the new Death Blues record Ensemble —and there are a lot of them—is that it's a uniquely visual album. That's reflected, of course, in its packaging, which pairs the LP with a hefty, photo-laden hardcover boo.. more
Sep 16, 2014 7:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Stream Death Blues' Cinematic Latest Album, "Ensemble"
Earlier this summer Death Blues, the shape-shifting project from Milwaukee percussionist/composer Jon Mueller, released Non-Fiction , an audaciously loud, intriguingly dense manifesto of an album that, months after its release, continues to reveal.. more
Sep 4, 2014 7:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Carrie Underwood w/ Sons of Sylvia
As a pretty blonde with a tonally pure, lung-buster of a voice and built-in following as a winner of “American Idol,” it was almost a foregone conclusion that Carrie Underwood would succeed in any style of music. She chose more
Jul 4, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
The Value of the ‘Obama Effect’
As approval ratings for Barack Obama decline at home, world opinion of the United States is rising steadily under his stewardship.A new international survey by the British Broadcasting Corp. (BBC) reveals that views of the United States aro... more
Apr 26, 2010 12:00 AM Joe Conason News Features 1 Comments
Crispin Glover
After a memorably bizarre breakthrough performance as George McFly in 1985’s Back to the Future , Hollywood outsider Crispin Glover continued to act in major films—including this year’s Alice in Wonderland and Hot Tub Tim more
Apr 22, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Artificial Sweetener Article, I don't believe Snopes...
I am providing another article and video on artificial sweeteners. I normally do not post anything Snopes.com regards false, but in this case, I firmly believe snopes.com is wrong. It states "anecdotal only" as reason. As a mother of an ASD child,.. more
Mar 30, 2008 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Health & Wellness
Entertainment in Early Milwaukee/Milwaukee’s Brady Street
Milwaukee’s colorfulpast, more interesting than the history of many heartland citie Stalag 17 ,Books more
Feb 13, 2008 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Books 4 Comments